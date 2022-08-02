Vote centers open until 7 pm in Pima County for Az primary election

While most Arizona voters are early voters, those who haven't yet cast primary election ballots can do so in person Tuesday — with 129 new vote centers available across Pima County. Some hiccups were reported, but elections workers told the Tucson Sentinel most sites were running smoothly.

There were "some delays" early in the morning, but "everything is working efficiently," Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the members of the Board of Supervisors during a meeting Tuesday.

Voters can drop off ballots or vote in person through 7 p.m. The first election results are expected to be released at 8 p.m. — check back for updates.

The primary will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates for Arizona governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other top offices, as well as pick candidates for the Legislature and the U.S. House and Senate.

In Pima County, which is using a "vote center" model for the first time in this election, a few problems were reported Tuesday morning. Some sites opened before the special envelopes required for provisional ballots were delivered, but poll workers at several sites told the Sentinel that they were not seeing many difficulties.

Monday night, some poll workers told the Sentinel about confusion in the set up of the new vote centers, which allow any voter in the county to cast a ballot at any location. The old precinct model required each voter to cast a ballot at a specific site. Most Arizona counties have already moved to vote centers; Pima County is instituting them with this election.

A "confusing" training course and lack of directions in materials sent to sites led to disagreements about how to set up the system at some sites, election workers said. Those problems were compounded by no one being available at the county's Election Department headquarters to respond to questions Monday night as workers prepared for the 6 a.m. opening of the centers, workers said.

Tuesday morning, the county had to deliver envelopes for provisional ballots to sites, with some not receiving them until after the opening time. Officials said the delay was caused by "a late shipment" but did not provide details to the Sentinel about why the envelopes were not on time.

Lesher told the county supervisors that "two printers were replaced immediately" at vote centers Tuesday.

By midday, about 8,500 voters had cast ballots in person, with 800 provisional ballots used. Those ballots are used by voters when there is a question about whether they are eligible to cast one — such as when they were sent an early ballot that has not been returned. Provisional ballots must be verified after the election before being sent to be counted.

Last week, as the Sentinel reported, a staffer for the Pima County Elections Department provided incorrect training to temporary election workers, telling them that voters can choose which ballot they vote during Tuesday's primary election.

Only voters who are not registered with a political party that has ballot access — so-called "independent" voters, as well as members of the Green Party — can pick whether they wish to cast a ballot in the Democratic or Republican party primaries. Those who are registered with the Democrats, Republicans or Libertarian Party cannot choose a different ballot.

The county emailed election workers with corrected information, sent a memo to each vote center, and was placing posters at each site about which ballots are available, County Administrator Lesher said.

Vote centers shifted

129 vote centers are open in Pima County for Tuesday's primary election. While about 80-90 percent of voters are expected to have returned early ballots, voters who have not can go in person to any site to cast their votes, or drop off an early ballot.

Six of those centers had to be shifted before the election, in addition to oen that had already been changed back in May, just says after the Board of Supervisors approved the list of all 129 sites.

Reasons for the changes included property owners not returning a contract to the use of a site, a decision by an owner to not be a voting location, and construction work making a location unavailable, Lesher told the supervisors in a memo on Monday.

Those locations have been replaced by alternate voter center sites nearby.

Pima County has an interactive map and list of vote center addresses posted online, along with an explainer on how the system works. Vote centers are new to the county, although they have been widely used across most of the rest of Arizona for previous elections.

Election results

No election results are expected until after 8 p.m., an hour after the polls close.

Here are the contested primaries that affect Southern Arizona:

Federal & State primaries

U.S. Senate - Rep Vote % Mark Brnovich Jim Lamon Blake Masters Michael McGuire Justin Olson

U.S. House CD6 - Rep Vote % Juan Ciscomani Lucretia Free Brandon Martin Young Mayberry Kathleen Winn

U.S. House CD6 - Dem Vote % Avery Anderson Kirsten Engel Daniel Hernandez

Governor - Dem Vote % Katie Hobbs Marco Lopez Aaron Lieberman (withdrawn)

Governor - Rep Vote % Kari Lake Scott Neely Matt Salmon Karrin Taylor Robson Paola Tulliani-Zen

Secretary of State - Dem Vote % Reginald Bolding Adrian Fontes

Secretary of State - Rep Vote % Shawnna Bolick Mark Finchem Beau Lane Michelle Ugenti-Rita

Attorney General - Rep Vote % Laci Cooper Rodney Glassman Andrew Gould Dawn Grove Abraham Hamadeh Tiffany Shedd

State Treasurer - Rep Vote % Robert Lettieri Jeff Weninger Kimberly Yee

Superintendent of Public Instruction - Rep Vote % Tom Horne Shiry Sapir Michelle Udall

Corporation Commission - Rep (vote for 2) Vote % Nicholas Myers Kim Owens Kevin Thompson

Arizona Legislature

LD 17 Senate - Rep Vote % Robert Barr Vince Leach Justine Wadsack

LD 17 House - Rep (vote 2) Vote % Kirk Fiehler Rachel Jones Coy McGarr Anna Orth Sherrylyn Young

LD 18 Senate - Dem Vote % Morgan Abraham Priya Sundareshan

LD 18 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Nathan Davis Nancy Gutierrez Chris Mathis Kat Stratford Charlie Verdin

LD 21 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Consuelo Hernandez Akanni "Oye" Oyebgola Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Pima County

Justice of the Peace Pct 3 - Dem Vote % John Peck Sara Mae Williams

- 30 -