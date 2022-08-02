Engel, Ciscomani win Arizona's CD6 congressional primary, set to face off in Nov.

Democrat Kirsten Engel and Republican Juan Ciscomani took early leads in their CD 6 congressional primaries Tuesday night, as vote counts trickled in. With a number of votes left to tally, many races across the state could shift.

Engel's primary opponent, Daniel Hernandez, called and conceded the race, Engel said, calling him "very gracious."

Juan Ciscomani handily won the Republican primary in the same congressional district, setting up a face-off in a district that has long been a battleground, but is slightly more GOP-leaning after redistricting. CD 6 is an open seat, with U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick not seeking reelection.

Tuesday night, neither the Pima County Democrats nor Republicans put on the traditional party gatherings for election night. Some candidates were hosting small public events for supporters, while others put on smaller-scale private gatherings for invited supporters and family members.

Sarah Robinson, campaign manager for CD 6 Democratic candidate Daniel Hernandez, said after the polls closed but before any results were released, "We're excited. The race will be close, but we feel confident going into Election Day because I think we outworked everyone."

Speaking at a Midtown gathering of about 70 supporters, Robinson said that if Hernandez loses to candidate Kristen Engel, "we'll throw our full support behind Engel. We want a Democrat to hold this seat in Congress," saying a Republican representing CD6 will "act a rubber stamp for Washington Republicans' agenda and turn back the clock."

Engel, holding a gathering of about three dozen people at her Midtown home, told the Sentinel early in the evening that she felt "good but we'll just have to see how the results come in."

In Pima County, about 26,000 ballots were cast at voting centers on Tuesday, and were not yet included in the count. Another 4,000 provisional ballots were cast, and must be verified before being tallied.

The first results will include early ballots mailed back and handed in before Tuesday. Ballots cast in person on Tuesday will be tallied in the evening, while early ballots dropped off on Election Day, and any provisional ballots, will be verified this week before being counted.

Here are the contested primaries that affect Southern Arizona — check back for updates:

Federal & State primaries

U.S. Senate - Rep Vote % Mark Brnovich 94,003 20.02 Jim Lamon 143,040 30.47 Blake Masters 163,704 34.87 Michael McGuire 43,518 9.27 Justin Olson 25,177 5.36

U.S. House CD6 - Rep Vote Juan Ciscomani 26,933 46.62 Lucretia Free 2,833 4.9 Brandon Martin 12,336 21.35 Young Mayberry 5,861 10.15 Kathleen Winn 9,805 16.97

U.S. House CD6 - Dem Vote % Avery Anderson 3,761 5.93 Kirsten Engel 38,249 60.27 Daniel Hernandez 21,451 33.8

Governor - Dem Vote % Katie Hobbs 322,628 73.51 Marco Lopez 95,218 21.69 Aaron Lieberman (withdrawn) 21,072 4.8

Governor - Rep Vote % Kari Lake 195,239 40.82 Scott Neely 16,861 3.52 Matt Salmon 21,117 4.41 Karrin Taylor Robson 233,793 48.88 Paola Tulliani-Zen 11,325 2.37

Secretary of State - Dem Vote % Reginald Bolding 201,127 47.29 Adrian Fontes 224,215 52.71

Secretary of State - Rep Vote % Shawnna Bolick 89,998 20.13 Mark Finchem 161,607 36.14 Beau Lane 121,329 27.13 Michelle Ugenti-Rita 74,220 16.6

Attorney General - Rep Vote % Laci Cooper 44,535 9.7 Rodney Glassman 106,992 24.3 Andrew Gould 79,519 18.05 Dawn Grove 61,277 13.91 Abraham Hamadeh 127,234 28.89 Tiffany Shedd 22,345 5.07

State Treasurer - Rep Vote % Robert Lettieri 70,106 16.61 Jeff Weninger 109,350 25.91 Kimberly Yee 242,657 57.49

Superintendent of Public Instruction - Rep Vote % Tom Horne 181,771 42.44 Shiry Sapir 128,715 30.05 Michelle Udall 117,828 27.51

Corporation Commission - Rep (vote for 2) Vote % Nicholas Myers 212,250 32.3 Kim Owens 195,463 29.74 Kevin Thompson 249,421 37.96

Arizona Legislature

LD 17 Senate - Rep Vote % Robert Barr 4,844 26.24 Vince Leach 6,805 36.87 Justine Wadsack 6,808 36.89

LD 17 House - Rep (vote 2) Vote % Kirk Fiehler 5,442 19.02 Rachel Jones 6,722 23.84 Cory McGarr 6,567 23.29 Anna Orth 5,698 20.2 Sherrylyn Young 3,910 13.86

LD 18 Senate - Dem Vote % Morgan Abraham 12,124 47.49 Priya Sundareshan 13,403 52.51

LD 18 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Nathan Davis 8887 19.75 Nancy Gutierrez 15,419 34.26 Chris Mathis 10,027 22.28 Kat Stratford 8,813 19.58 Charlie Verdin 1,862 4.14

LD 21 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Consuelo Hernandez 9,975 45.72 Akanni "Oye" Oyebgola 4,719 21.63 Stephanie Stahl Hamilton 7,124 32.65

Pima County

Justice of the Peace Pct 3 - Dem Vote % John Peck 238 48.47 Sara Mae Williams 253 51.53

The primary will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates for Arizona governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other top offices, as well as pick candidates for the Legislature and the U.S. House and Senate.

While most Arizona voters are early voters, those who haven't yet cast primary election ballots could do so in person Tuesday — with 129 new vote centers available across Pima County. Some hiccups were reported, but elections workers told the Tucson Sentinel most sites were running smoothly. The polls and drop boxes closed at 7 p.m.

There were "some delays" early in the morning, but "everything is working efficiently," Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the members of the Board of Supervisors during a meeting Tuesday.

In Pima County, which is using a "vote center" model for the first time in this election, a few problems were reported Tuesday morning. Some sites opened before the special envelopes required for provisional ballots were delivered, but poll workers at several sites told the Sentinel that they were not seeing many difficulties.

Monday night, some poll workers told the Sentinel about confusion in the set up of the new vote centers, which allow any voter in the county to cast a ballot at any location. The old precinct model required each voter to cast a ballot at a specific site. Most Arizona counties have already moved to vote centers; Pima County is instituting them with this election.

A "confusing" training course and lack of directions in materials sent to sites led to disagreements about how to set up the system at some sites, election workers said. Those problems were compounded by no one being available at the county's Election Department headquarters to respond to questions Monday night as workers prepared for the 6 a.m. opening of the centers, workers said.

Tuesday morning, the county had to deliver envelopes for provisional ballots to sites, with some not receiving them until after the opening time. Officials said the delay was caused by "a late shipment" but did not provide details to the Sentinel about why the envelopes were not on time.

Lesher told the county supervisors that "two printers were replaced immediately" at vote centers Tuesday.

By midday, about 8,500 voters had cast ballots in person, with 800 provisional ballots used. Those ballots are used by voters when there is a question about whether they are eligible to cast one — such as when they were sent an early ballot that has not been returned. Provisional ballots must be verified after the election before being sent to be counted.

Last week, as the Sentinel reported, a staffer for the Pima County Elections Department provided incorrect training to temporary election workers, telling them that voters can choose which ballot they vote during Tuesday's primary election.

Only voters who are not registered with a political party that has ballot access — so-called "independent" voters, as well as members of the Green Party — can pick whether they wish to cast a ballot in the Democratic or Republican party primaries. Those who are registered with the Democrats, Republicans or Libertarian Party cannot choose a different ballot.

The county emailed election workers with corrected information, sent a memo to each vote center, and was placing posters at each site about which ballots are available, County Administrator Lesher said.

Vote centers shifted

129 vote centers were open in Pima County for Tuesday's primary election. While about 80-90 percent of voters are expected to have returned early ballots, voters who had not could go in person to any site to cast their votes, or drop off an early ballot.

Six of those centers had to be shifted before the election, in addition to one that had already been changed back in May, just says after the Board of Supervisors approved the list of all 129 sites.

Reasons for the changes included property owners not returning a contract to the use of a site, a decision by an owner to not be a voting location, and construction work making a location unavailable, Lesher told the supervisors in a memo on Monday.

Those locations were replaced by alternate voter center sites nearby.

Pima County has an interactive map and list of vote center addresses posted online, along with an explainer on how the system works. Vote centers are new to the county, although they have been widely used across most of the rest of Arizona for previous elections.

TucsonSentinel.com’s Bianca Morales and Jacob Owens contributed to this report.



