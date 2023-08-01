Developer withdraws rezoning proposal for mining facilities in Rio Rico

In the face of overwhelming local outcry, landowner and developer Andrew Jackson has withdrawn his proposal to rezone 3,500 acres in Rio Rico for commercial and industrial use.

Jackson had hoped the changes would lay the ground for Australian company South32 to locate two key offsite facilities for its nearby mining complex in the Patagonia Mountains.

The Santa Cruz County’s Community Development Department, responsible for zoning changes, announced Jackson’s withdrawal on Monday evening.

The rezoning “encountered significant opposition from community members,” the department’s announcement reads. That opposition was first voiced at a neighborhood meeting on June 22, following which Frank Dillon, the county’s director of planning and zoning, wrote to Jackson with a list of concerns.

At a Board of Supervisors meeting on July 18, locals once again voiced their concerns over two hours of heated public comment. Worries ranged from damage to the local environment and water sources, to the risk of toxic manganese dust to public health in the area.

The board was due to vote on the proposal at a hearing on August 15, which has now been canceled.

In a letter to the county following the first neighborhood meeting, obtained by Tucson Sentinel, Jackson touted the economic growth South32 would bring the county and described locals opposing the rezoning as a “cult” of “very self-centered” newcomers, who “based on their demographic will never see (the mine) completed anyway.”

Neither Andrew Jackson nor his company, Baca Float #3, could be reached for comment.

Following the withdrawal, it is unclear where South32 will now base their operating headquarters and manganese processing plant, though project President Pat Risner said the company remains committed to siting the two facilities in the county.

The rezoning “was always inconsequential for our planning, and we have no contractual relationship with the landowner,” said Risner. “Our focus is unchanged and remains on studying potential locations across Santa Cruz County.”

“While Hermosa’s development does not depend on locating facilities within the county, we believe locating them here will help create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities.”

South32 stressed that both facilities remain in study stages, though in a presentation to the Santa Cruz supervisors last month, Risner said planning for the base of operations was more advanced. While the remote base for operating the mine could theoretically be sited anywhere in the county, the processing plant needs to be near enough to the Patagonia mine for ore to be transported in South32’s fleet of trucks.

Of seven initial locations for the remote operating center, South32 had narrowed their search to Rio Rico and Nogales. Risner said no sites have been prioritized for the manganese processing plant yet.

The company would not rule out continuing to search for locations in Rio Rico, but said they would only do so in consultation with locals and the county. Risner is still expected to attend an open community meeting at Rio Rico High School on August 17.

Seemingly in response to local accusations that the rezoning plans were not transparently advertised to the community, Planning Director Dillon also promised to develop new procedures for public notification “beyond statutory noticing requirements.”

Some local advocates hailed the withdrawal as a victory, while others were more guarded.

“I think it's just the very beginning,” said Pam Lemki, a retired nurse-midwife and Rio Rico local who volunteers with a group of advocates opposing the plan. “But I think it's good. It gives everybody a little breathing room.”

“The mine is still here,” she said. “It's a big powerful company… so I suspect something will be back in front of us sometime soon.”

Despite more opposition at a public comments session on Tuesday morning, the supervisors voted to accept a $110,000 grant from South32 for education programs in Rio Rico.