Man dies after being held at Pima jail; 2 inmates commit suicide at Tucson prison
local news

Man dies after being held at Pima jail; 2 inmates commit suicide at Tucson prison

Dylan Smith
  • Pima County Jail
    Aengus Anderson/Flickr Pima County Jail

A man was declared dead at a Tucson hospital Monday night, after being held at the Pima County Jail. Two men at a state prison in Tucson were found dead from hanging in just two days, officials said.

Joel Loya, 41, died around 8:45 p.m. Monday at a Banner hospital in Tucson, sources told the Tucson Sentinel.

Loya had been arrested last Wednesday on a probation violation for "dangerous drug sales and trespassing," officials said. His arrest was part of an FBI-led operation to pick up fugitives that included the Pima County Sheriff's Department, sources with knowledge of his case said.

He was taken to the county's Adult Detention Complex on West Silverlake Road, but was "medically rejected" during his initial evaluation, said a PCSD spokesman.

The FBI took him to a hospital, "where he was evaluated and cleared to be booked into jail," said Deputy Adam Schoonover in a news release.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, "Loya was on detox protocol when he began vomiting," Schoonover said.

Tucson firefighters were contacted and Loya was taken to the hospital, where "Loya's condition worsened and he later died," the deputy said.

PCSD investigators found "no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances," he said.

The department's investigation remains ongoing, he said.

FBI officials touted their "Operation Clean House" at a press conference Tuesday, announcing that 88 arrests of fugutives were made during the two-week effort in July.

The outstanding warrants were served by the Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, PCSD, Tucson Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.

PCSD officials released news of Loya's death hours after the afternoon press conference.

At the Tucson site of the Arizona State Prison on South Wilmot Road, two men died on Sunday and Monday from hanging suicides, officials said.

On Sunday, Gabriel Vavages, 34, was found unresponsive by prison staff after what officials said was "an apparent act of self-harm by hanging."

Vavages had been sentenced in March to 1 year in prison for attempts to commit aggravated assault and 3rd degree burglary, ADOC records showed.

On Monday, Adam Kallini, 38, was also found unresponsive from "an apparent act of self-harm by hanging."

Tucson Fire Department paramedics pronounced both men dead, ADOC officials said.

Kallini was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison in 2020, online records showed, for an armed robbery attempt in Cochise County.

ADOC records showed he had a "projected eligible release date" of July 21, 2023, but was still being held at the prison. Kallini had a lengthy list of disciplinary infractions on his prison records, including fighting and assaulting staff by "throwing substances."

Update: Following PCSD’s clarification of incorrect information in their initial news release, this story has been updated to report the correct date of Loya’s arrest.


