Tucson Council election results

Final results: Tucson Democratic incumbents rack up Council primary wins In final vote counts released Monday in Tucson's city primary election, the Democratic incumbents showed their hold on voters, while the GOP candidates didn't yet ignite significant voter interest. Read more»

Tucson’s A-10s headed to final destination as Davis-Monthan lands new special ops mission The Air Force is finally moving forward with plans to decommission the A-10, including squadrons based in Tucson, but a new special ops mission will be moving to at Davis-Monthan AFB — bringing the first "tail-dragger" combat propeller plane in 50 years. Read more»

Cleaning Tohono O’odham water polluted by copper mine will take 30 years, $126 million The EPA has finalized a 30-year plan to clean drinking water in a Tohono O'odham village polluted by decades of copper mining. Meanwhile, a different EPA department is negotiating to reopen the mine with the same company first responsible for the waste. Read more»

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation claim vs. E. Jean Carroll A federal judge put an end to the defamation counterclaim brought by Donald Trump against E. Jean Carroll, seeking redress from the writer who proved to a New York jury that Trump was liable for sexually abusing her - and for the second time, labeled the former president a rapist. Read more»

Trial over Backpage prostitution accusations delayed to late August A federal judge delayed a trial against Michael Lacey and former employees of backpage.com by three weeks following the death of co-defendant and backpage.com co-founder James Larkin. Read more»

Road to ruin: RTA board, Tucson City Council must iron out differences At some point in the near future the whole RTA Board should have a confab with the City Council and figure out what it's gonna take to keep Tucson in the loop, before both sides are too far apart to build an off-ramp from their disputes. Read more»

Photos: Nintzel's 'unretirement party'; return to reporting at Tucson Sentinel More than 120 people crowded into the Shanty bar on Thursday evening, to toast the return of Jim Nintzel to journalism and raise money for the nonprofit Tucson Sentinel. Read more»