Cunningham, Santa Cruz win Democratic primary races

City Councilmembers Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Cunningham were leading their Democratic primary races by comfortable margins Tuesday night.

The two incumbents had the only contested elections on this year's city primary ballots.

Santa Cruz captured 61% percent of the first returns released by the city on Tuesday night, defeating challenger Miguel Ortega in Ward 1 on the West Side.

In Ward 2 on the East Side, Cunningham won 74% percent of the vote against Lisa Nutt, a real estate agent who was making her first run for public office.

Raucous cheers erupted in the crowded room at American Eat Co. on South 4th Avenue, where Santa Cruz and Mayor Regina Romero gathered their supporters. As the results flashed on the big screen, the crowd chanted "Lane! Lane! Lane! Lane!"

"Today the voters said we are the change. We are the dreamers. We are the visionaries," Santa Cruz told the crowd of about 120. "This is not a win for me, a politician. It's for all of us."

Romero said Santa Cruz’s win showed solid support for the Council’s agenda.

"People have said, ‘We like this team and we want to send them back.’ The team we have is a really good team. We have been delivering for Tucson," she said.

On the West Side, surrounded by about 25 supporters at Barrio Hollywood's Mariscos Chichuahua, Ortega said, "As a community we have won a lot more campaigns than we have lost. Campaigns are not always electoral."

"This ain’t our first campaign. This ain’t our last campaign. We ain’t going anywhere," Ortega said. "We’ve got some cake. Let’s go talk about our next battles."

Cunningham, who did not hold a public election night gathering, told the Tucson Sentinel that "I am just so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve Tucson. This is personal for me, it's a special day, we want to give Tucsonans the life they deserve."

"I want to take this opportunity to work with young activists on enablement and empowerment," Cunningham said. "We have to give folks the opportunity to give themselves value and purpose — that's a paradigm that needs to be recognized in the next four years in my party."

The incumbent congratulated Nutt on "running such a successful campaign and doing a really good job in giving Tucsonans the opportunity to make a choice."

Nutt said she was disappointed with the result and thanked her family, supporters and campaign team.

"I look forward to continuing to work to find solutions to the issues and concerns of our community," she told the Sentinel.

Officials did not plan to release more results until later in the week, but City Clerk Suzanne Mesich said earlier Tuesday that all but a few thousand of the ballots that had been mailed to the city were included in the city's initial tally of votes. Those figures did not include ballots that were dropped off at voting centers on Election Day, but most Tucson voters cast their ballots by mail in city elections.

The number of ballots cast in both primary races was already approaching the total number who voted in the competitive 2019 city primaries, suggesting the majority of votes had been counted.

In the initial results released by city election officials — which will make up the vast majority of ballots counted in the primary — Santa Cruz garnered 4,423 votes to 2,589 for Ortega.

Cunningham was the choice of 6,331 Democratic primary voters, to 1,891 ballots cast for Nutt.

Other parties have candidates on their primary ballots, but no contested races.

The city of Tucson conducts "all mail" elections, but a limited number of voting locations were open on Election Day, including one in each ward.

Turnout was about 18 percent of registered voters. Each city voter was mailed a ballot at the beginning of July.

The races capped a month of spending by independent campaign committees that collectively spent more than $168,000 on the two competitive primaries

In Ward 1, most of that money was spent on behalf of Santa Cruz, with three different outside groups spending at least $79,200 to boost the campaign. Mijente, a nonprofit group focused on political organizing for Latinos, undocumented immigrants and other marginalized people of color, spent more than $40,000 on mailers, palm cards, canvassing and staff time; the nonprofit Arizona Working Families Party spent more than $37,000 on mailers, canvassing, phone banks and texts to voters; and Rural Action Arizona spent $2,200 on Facebook ads, according to reports filed with the city.

A group that was spending money to unseat Santa Cruz, Arizona Prosperity Initiative, did not register with the city of Tucson, prompting an inquiry from the Tucson City Clerk last week. The Arizona Prosperity Initiative PAC spent about $11,500 on the Ward 1 race, including sending mailers and running $4,000 in ads on Spanish radio.

The PAC's lawyer, Timothy La Sota — who has represented the Trump campaign in Arizona election matters — responded to the city's probe by claiming that the group's activities "constituted issue advocacy, not express advocacy" and weren't covered by city transparency ordinances. But La Sota filed disclosures on Monday anyway "in an effort to be done with this matter," with paperwork indicating that the PAC supported Ortega's candidacy.

In Ward 2, real estate interests spent big on Nutt's behalf. The Arizona Multihousing Association lobbying group spent more than $52,000 on mailers, digital ads and texts in support of Nutt, while the National Association of Realtors spent $35,249, according to reports filed with the city.

Mayor's race is marquee battle in November general

The primary sets the playing field for November's citywide general election.

As Romero seeks reelection to the mayor's office, she is facing three challengers.

Independent Ed Ackerley, whose local advertising firm has represented local clients in Tucson for decades, wants another shot at Romero. He captured 39 percent of the vote in a loss to her in 2019.

"I think Tucson needs strong leadership right now," Ackerley said. "Tucsonans want a safe city, they want more police and firefighters, they want better streets, they want parks returned to families and children, they want higher-paying jobs."

Republican Janet "JL" Wittenbraker, who is making her first run for office, said she got into the race after going down to Pima County Republican Party headquarters to volunteer to help this year's mayoral candidate, only to discover no one was seeking the job.

"We came to the realization that I needed to be the candidate," she said. "We need to save Tucson from the policies that are creating the havoc that's going on right now. So I had no choice in the matter whatsoever."

Libertarian Arthur Kerschen is also in the race.

The incumbent Democratic mayor pulled 35,063 votes without a primary opponent listed on the ballot. Registered write-in fringe candidate Francis Saitta had 133 votes, while 993 voters wrote in other names. 1,038 ballots had the mayoral race blank.

Romero told the Sentinel on Tuesday night that she wants to continue the work her administration has started on improving services for the homeless, paving roads, improving parks and bringing new jobs to Tucson.

“We have lots of work to do,” Romero said. “Lots of incredible accomplishments but lots of work to do.”

Three City Council seats are also up for grabs in the November general.

Santa Cruz will face Republican Victoria Lem in Ward 1. Lem is a commercial and residential real estate agent making her first run for public office. The Tucson native previously worked with a security credentialing team at Raytheon, among other gigs. Lem said friends have been encouraging her for years to run for office but she had put it off until this year.

But local Republican Party officials told her if she didn't run, Santa Cruz would be unopposed, so she agreed to do it after talking with her family.

Lem said the city needs to do a better job of fixing Tucson's roads, reducing crime and dealing with the homeless. She is worried about whether Tucson "is an option for my children to stay and thrive in as young adults, if it continues to go this way, I can't see my children staying."

Ward 1 stretches from downtown's El Presidio and Dunbar/Spring neighborhoods to the city's western border and from the Sombras del Cerro neighborhood on the north side to Midvale Park and Barrio Nopal on the South Side.

As she seeks a second term in Ward 4 on the Southeast Side, Councilmember Nikki Lee faces a challenge from Republican Ross Kaplowitch, a political newcomer who owns a trucking company. Kaplowitch, who previously worked as a state prison guard, has been involved in a pro-police organization, Back the Blue, and said Romero and the City Council are not giving enough support to the police and are falling down in other areas, such as road repair and resolving Tucson's problems with the homeless.

"(Romero) doesn't listen to her constituents," Kaplowitch said. "Neither do any of the City Council members."

Cunningham is set to face Republican Ernie Shack in Ward 2. Like the other GOP candidates, Shack is basing his campaign on concerns about crime, roads and the homeless. Libertarian Pendleton Spicer is also in the Ward 2 race.

Ward 2 stretches east from Craycroft Road to the city's eastern border near Houghton Road and from the northern edge of the city to neighborhoods along 22nd Street. The Democratic incumbents start out with a significant advantage. There are two Democratic voters for every Republican voter in the city of Tucson, although 35 percent of voters aren't registered with either party.

Despite the stacked political playing field, Wittenbraker said she sees a real opportunity for Republicans this year.

"I believe the energy is building," the political novice said. "Because the city has seen what's happened in our city. Voters have seen it. It's in our neighborhoods, it's in our backyards. And I believe that I am a strong candidate."