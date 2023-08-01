7 pm deadline to return ballots in Tucson primary election

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to hand in their ballots in Tucson's primary election.

In this year's contested Democratic races, challengers are seeking to unseat Councilmembers Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Cunningham.

Santa Cruz is facing Miguel Ortega, who is among the three Democrats Santa Cruz defeated when the freshman councilmember first won the Ward 1 seat in 2019.

A total of 31,918 ballots were mailed to voters in Ward 1, which stretches from downtown's El Presidio and Dunbar/Spring neighborhoods to the city's western border and from the Sombras del Cerro neighborhood on the north side to Midvale Park and Barrio Nopal on the South Side.

A total of 8,132 ballots had been returned to the city as of July 28, according to the Tucson City Clerk's Office.

In Ward 2, Cunningham is facing real-estate agent Lisa Nutt, who is making her first run at public office.

Cunningham, who has been on the Tucson City Council since 2010, has never before faced a primary opponent.

A total of 41,455 ballots were mailed to voters in Ward 2, which mostly stretches east from Craycroft Road to the city's eastern border near Houghton Road and from the northern edge of the city to neighborhoods along 22nd Street. A total of 13,405 ballots had been returned as of July 28, according to the Clerk's Office.

Democratic and no-party voters across the city can also vote in the mayor's race, and those in Ward 4 have a primary election but those races are uncontested, but for a fringe write-in candidate in the mayoral primary.

Other parties have candidates on their primary ballots, but no contested races.

The city of Tucson conducts "all mail" elections, but a limited number of voting locations are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, including one in each ward.

Voters who have not yet returned their ballots must drop them off in person Tuesday; the deadline to mail a ballot back was last week.

The first election results should be available around 8 p.m.

Voting locations

(All sites open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.)