La ciudad de South Tucson abrirá las solicitudes de la lista de espera de Sección 8 el 1 de ago

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

7 pm deadline to return ballots in Tucson primary election Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to hand in their ballots in Tucson's primary election. In this year’s contested Democratic races, challengers are seeking to unseat Councilmembers Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Cunningham. Read more»

Tucson elections: Ward 1 candidates clash over development, safety issues On Aug. 1, Democratic voters in Ward 1 on Tucson's West Side will decide whether to support City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz for a second term or replace the incumbent with a challenger, Miguel Ortega. Read more»

Outside spending climbs in Tucson Democratic primaries; City Clerk probes unregistered PAC Outside groups are continuing to pour money in this summer's Tucson primary elections, with committees putting more then $168k into Council races. The City Clerk's Office has opened a probe of a PAC associated with Donald Trump's Arizona lawyer. Read more»

Az Legislature passes Prop. 400 Maricopa transportation bill, ends lengthy session In a defeat to the Arizona Freedom Caucus, both chambers passed a bill that will ask voters in Maricopa County to continue Proposition 400, a half-cent transportation tax that funds roads and public transportation, before ending the longest legislative session in Arizona’s history. Read more»

Aussie miners bearing gifts to Santa Cruz County The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday to accept $110,000 from Australian mining company South32 to offer education programs and we'll see what happens next. Mining companies simultaneously can be succubi and good corporate citizens. Plus more in local government meetings. Read more»