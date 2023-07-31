TucsonSentinel.com
City of South Tucson opening Section 8 waiting list applications Aug. 1
local news

City of South Tucson opening Section 8 waiting list applications Aug. 1

Public housing & housing choice voucher process begins Tuesday

  • Carolina Lopez/Cronkite News

The city of South Tucson will open pre-application waiting lists for the Housing Authority’s Section 8 programs starting Tuesday, August 1.

All waiting list pre-applications received through August 25 will go through a lottery process and will be randomly selected and placed on the waiting list based on the lottery selection. The waiting list application portal will close at midnight on that date.

Residents of South Tucson can begin the pre-application process at the South Tucson Housing Authority website

To apply for the waiting lists, residents must provide their name, address, date of birth, preferred method of contact, and household size and income (no more than 80% of area median income), based on the table below.

Household size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Max annual income $45,500 $52,000 $58,500 $64,950 $70,150 $75,350 $80,550 $85,750

Questions should be sent via email to the South Tucson Housing Authority, or residents may leave a message at (520) 623-8481. All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message received. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing should contact AzRelay 7-1-1.

For additional information, visit the South Tucson Housing Authority’s website, or contact Program Manager Imelda Robles at (520) 561-6007.

