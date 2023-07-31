TucsonSentinel.com
Tucsonans recover from damage wrought by weekend monsoon
local news

Tucsonans recover from damage wrought by weekend monsoon

'The largest and most devastating storm that we had seen in many, many years'

Natalie Robbins
TucsonSentinel.com
  • A downed tree near East 6th Street on July 29, 2023, the day after a monsoon storm.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comA downed tree near East 6th Street on July 29, 2023, the day after a monsoon storm.
  • A felled tree outside of Tucson High Magnet School on July 29, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comA felled tree outside of Tucson High Magnet School on July 29, 2023.
  • The storm claimed trees, power lines, and buildings, causing road closures and power outages across town.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comThe storm claimed trees, power lines, and buildings, causing road closures and power outages across town.
  • The storm caused outages for 56,000 customers, said Tucson Electric Power spokesman Joseph Barrios.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comThe storm caused outages for 56,000 customers, said Tucson Electric Power spokesman Joseph Barrios.

Tucsonans are still recovering from a monsoon thunder storm Friday that toppled trees, damaged property, and left tens of thousands without power — some for days.

As many as 56,000 were left without power across the city, said Tucson Electric Power spokesperson Joseph Barrios. The outage lasted until Saturday morning for 14,000 TEP customers, said Barrios, and as of Monday afternoon, 200 are still without power.

“It was certainly the largest and most devastating storm that we had seen in many, many years,” Barrios said.

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds of 64 miles per hour at the airport Friday evening.

“I've never seen that much disruption from a single monsoon in Tucson before,” said Allison Kath, a Tucson native who took shelter from quarter-sized pieces of hail underneath an awning at Home Depot during the storm.

Winds ripped the roof off of a 4,000-pound aviary at Ghost Ranch Exotics petting zoo in Marana, said owner Kenneth MacNeil, leading to the escape of several animals.

MacNeil and his neighbors have spent the past few days trying to spot the animals, he said, and though most have been recovered, the farm is still missing a kangaroo, two porcupines, and a capybara.

“We're just trying to pick up the pieces and put things back together,” said MacNeil. “It’s just been a crazy couple of days.”

news, business, crime & safety, enviro, local, arizona, breaking,

joseph barrios, monsoon, nws, tep, weather

