Outside spending climbs in Tucson Democratic primaries; City Clerk probes unregistered PAC

Outside groups are continuing to pour money in this summer's Tucson City Council primary elections.

In total, independent campaigns have spent more than $168,000 on behalf of candidates in Democratic primaries in Wards 1 and 2, which voters will decide on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Earlier this week, the Tucson City Clerk's Office opened an investigation into spending by one of the political action committees in Ward 1.

The Arizona Prosperity Initiative PAC has spent an unknown amount of money in Ward 1, sending mailers and running $2,000 in ads on Spanish radio seeking to unseat Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, who is seeking a second term. Santa Cruz responded with a $2,000 advertising buy on the same station in response.

Santa Cruz is facing Miguel Ortega, who was among the three candidates defeated by Santa Cruz in the 2019 Ward 1 Democratic primary.

The Arizona Prosperity Initiative's corporate filing with the state lists three principals: Donald Justin Harris, who is registered to vote as an independent in Ward 3 and who has a variety of data security businesses, according to public records; Joel Rhoads, an Oro Valley Republican who has worked in real estate and operated healthcare companies, according to his online biography; and John Holden, a former Tucson Republican who now lives in Tennessee.

The statutory agent for the group is Timothy La Sota, a Phoenix attorney and lobbyist who is well known in GOP circles. He has represented Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Kari Lake in her efforts to overturn the 2022 election.

Arizona Prosperity Initiative PAC had not filed paperwork with the Tucson City Clerk’s Office to conduct campaign activity as of Thursday. In response to a complaint filed by Karin Uhlich, who previously represented Ward 3 on the City Council, City Clerk Suzanne Mesich sent a July 25 letter and various forms to the Arizona Prosperity Initiative’s principals and La Sota. She asked the group to register as a political action committee and file independent expenditure forms as required by city ordinance.

“Failure to comply with applicable campaign finance laws may result in enforcement action by the city attorney,” Mesich wrote.

La Sota did not respond to requests for comment from the Tucson Sentinel but Holden said he did not have anything to do with campaigning in Ward 1. He said he got involved with the Arizona Prosperity Initiative intending to support a ballot proposition to ask voters to approve ward-only elections. That initiative did not make the ballot.

Ortega previously told the Sentinel he had nothing to do with the Arizona Prosperity Initiative.

“Obviously, I’m not a Trump supporter,” he said.

Santa Cruz has been the beneficiary of at least $79,200 in spending by outside groups.

The nonprofit Mijente has spent more than $40,000 on mailers, palm cards, canvassing and staff time in support of Santa Cruz. Mijente, a nonprofit group focused on political organizing for Latinos, undocumented immigrants and other marginalized people of color, has employed Santa Cruz in the past.

The nonprofit Arizona Working Families Party has also spent money boosting Santa Cruz, spending more than $37,000 on mailers, canvassing, phone banks and texts to voters.

A third independent committee, Rural Action Arizona, spent $2,200 on Facebook ads.

Santa Cruz had raised $66,557 in contributions through July 15 and received $55,420 in public matching funds, bringing their total haul to $121,977. Santa Cruz had spent $85,960.

If City Council candidates agree to limit spending, they can receive public funds for their campaigns. Provided they qualify by raising a minimum of 200 contributions of at least $10 from city residents, their fundraising is matched dollar for dollar with city funds. This year, Council candidates can spend no more than $167,950 on their campaigns and no more than $125,963 in their primary.

Independent campaigns are not bound by the spending limit, so while Santa Cruz had remained within bounds, the total spent on the effort to keep the incumbent in office had topped $165,000.

While the Arizona Prosperity Initiative’s spending on the mailer remains unknown, Ortega’s most recent report, filed four days after the deadline, showed he had raised $16,690 and spent $10,893 on his campaign through June 30.

If you combine the $2,000 from Arizona Prosperity Initiative with Ortega’s spending, he is being outspent by more than a 12-1 margin by Santa Cruz and allies.

The Ortega campaign missed the July 27 deadline to file his most recent campaign finance report.

“We don’t have a $100,000 budget where we can pay people to do that,” he told the Sentinel.

The winner of the Ward 1 primary will face Republican Victoria Lem in the Nov. 7 general election. Lem’s most recent report, turned in past the city’s deadline, showed that she had raised $1,943 for her campaign and had spent $84.69 through June 30. She missed the deadline to file a report due on Saturday, July 22.

Ward 2: Apartment lobbyists continue support of challenger

The Arizona Multihousing Association continues to lead the pack in outside spending, having dropped more than $52,000 between June 28 and July 25 in support of Lisa Nutt, a real estate agent seeking to unseat Councilmember Paul Cunningham in the Ward 2 Democratic primary.

AMA President and CEO Courtney Gilstrap LeVenus said the organization was backing Nutt because she “understands the need for more affordable housing and how we must reform zoning laws and reduce regulations that drive up the cost of housing.”

The National Association of Realtors spent $35,249 on behalf of Nutt on June 30, according to a report filed with the city.

Both groups reported the dollars had been spent on mailers, texts and digital advertising.

Nutt herself had raised $16,620, according to her most recent report, which covered campaign activity through July 15. She had spent $12,800.

Cunningham reported raising $39,925 and received an additional $31,935 in public matching funds, bringing his total of $71,860. He had spent $67,410, including $35,311 between June 30 and July 15 after the AMA and National Association of Realtors began their campaigns in support of Nutt.

The winner of the Ward 2 primary will face Republican Ernie Shack, who reported raising $2,175 for his campaign. He had $1,204 in the bank as of July 15.

Libertarian M. Pendleton Spicer reported raising $771 and had not spent anything on her campaign.

Challengers struggle to raise funds

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Regina Romero continues to outpace all other candidates as of July 15. She had raised $102,363 and had $46,272 left in the bank. Although she is participating in the matching funds program, Romero had yet to request public funds.

Romero is also being boosted by an independent campaign committee, Living United in Change. LUCHA reported spending $53,000 on on canvassing and text messages on Romero’s behalf.

Romero faces three challengers in the Nov. 7 general election.

Independent Ed Ackerley, who lost to Romero in 2019, reported raising a total of $17,894. He had $5,551 remaining as of July 15, according to the report filed with the city.

Republican Janet “JL” Wittenbraker had raised $12,326, including $2,741 she loaned to her first political campaign. She had $9,585 remaining as of July 15.

Libertarian Arthur Kerschen had raised zero dollars for his campaign.

In Southeast Side Ward 4, Democratic incumbent Nikki Lee had raised a total of $20,193 and had $4,922 at the end of the reporting period. She had not yet received matching funds.

Her opponent, Republican Ross Kaplowitch, had raised $2,804 and had $1,175 remaining in his campaign account.

View campaign finance reports here.

Early ballots for primary races were sent to Tucson voters on July 5. City officials advise if voters have not yet mailed back their ballots, they should drop off completed ballots at the Tucson City Clerk’s Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St, or at the offices of the Pima County Recorder. The recorder has offices downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave., on the South Side at 6550 S. Country Club Rd., and at 6920 E. Broadway.

Voters can also vote in person or turn in their ballots on Election Day at voting centers, which will be open in each of the city's wards.