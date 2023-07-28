Az's independent voters leading Republicans, Democrats in registration

The number of independent voters in Arizona continues to outpace those signed up with the Democratic and Republican parties.

Of the nearly 4.2 million registered voters in the state, 1,450,697 have no party preference as of July 1. That’s slightly ahead of the state’s 1,445,127 Republicans. The Democratic Party continues to trail the GOP, with 1,260,659 registered voters, according to a quarterly report released by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Despite the GOP voter registration edge, Democrats managed to win races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and attorney general in the 2022 midterms.

The new No Labels Party, a well-funded effort across multiple states to set the stage for a possible third-party run at the White House in 2024, saw a jump in numbers from 17 to 8,505. While No Labels calls itself “a national movement of commonsense Americans pushing out leaders together to solve some of our country’s biggest problems,” some political strategists and pundits have warned that such a campaign could siphon votes from President Joe Biden in key states and led to a GOP candidate winning the White House.

Of Pima County’s 638,809 registered voters, 245,367 were Democrats (38%), 176,408 were Republicans (28%), 4,195 were Libertarians (less than 1%), 1,118 were No Labels (less than 1%) and 211,001 had no party preference (33%).

The total of 1,198,726 active statewide voters is an increase of 30,409 from April 1. It does not include 548,411 “inactive” voters, who remain eligible to vote but have had election mail returned as undeliverable and must update their registration forms or addresses.