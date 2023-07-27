Paul Cunningham faces Dem primary challenge from real estate agent Lisa Nutt

The two Democrats seeking the nomination for the Ward 2 seat in the August 1 Tucson City Council primary election have some sharp disagreements about the city’s direction

Councilman Paul Cunningham, who has been on the Council for 13 years, sees a community on the rebound, while challenger Lisa Nutt sees a city on the long slide down.

Nutt, a real estate agent since 2018, said housing costs are skyrocketing, roads are falling to pieces and homelessness is out of control while city officials do little more than buy a few motels.

“I cannot confidently look to the future for my children and say there’s a future here for them,” Nutt said. “And so instead of continuing to stand on the sidelines and be an observer, I decided I wanted to do the hard work and bring about the change that voters are telling me they want and need and frankly deserve.”

Cunningham said the city is fixing roads, adopting strategies to increase the housing supply and engaging in numerous strategies to offer shelter to those who find themselves without a roof over their heads.

“I think I’ve been serving the East Side honestly and conscientiously for the last decade,” Cunningham said. “We’ve made a lot of progress here in Tucson.”

Cunningham, 49, grew up steeped in politics. His father, George Cunningham, was a state lawmaker who also worked in Janet Napolitano’s office and as a top administrator at the University of Arizona. His maternal grandmother was Lillian Fisher, a longtime Pima County Superior Court judge.

When former Councilman Rodney Glassman resigned in in 2010 to run for the U.S. Senate, Cunningham was appointed to the Council seat in Ward 2, which mostly stretches east from Craycroft Road to the city’s eastern border near Houghton Road and from the northern edge of the city to neighborhoods along 22nd Street. It’s home to roughly 22,000 Democrats and 18,000 independent voters who are eligible to vote in the primary.

Nutt, 52, was raised on the Arizona-Mexico border in Douglas, where her mother ran a flower shop. She’s alternated between running small businesses here in Tucson—a deli, a retail shop—and working in various jobs in education and economic development. She became a real estate agent in 2018 and was named "Realtor of the Year" by the Tucson Association of Realtors in 2021.

Given her background in real estate, it’s not surprising housing is a key issue in her campaign. Nutt would like to see the city reduce permitting barriers and other red tape so land can be rezoned and homes can be built more quickly.

“We need to take immediate and profound action in terms of how we contribute to that supply in the city,” Nutt said. “It's going to be infill. And it's going to be redefinition of commercial space and what is called underutilized space so home builders can start building homes.”

Cunningham pointed to recent decisions to allow the building of townhomes and "accessory dwelling units" (aka backyard casitas) as evidence that the city is making it easier to build housing. But Nutt said those changes took too long and the Council spends too much time bogged down in process rather than solving problems.

Nutt criticized the city’s Housing First policy as a fundamentally flawed approach to homelessness. Under the policy, the city attempts to provide shelter and services without preconditions such as getting sober. The low barriers for assistance, she said, create competition for homeless-assistance operations run by nonprofit and faith-based groups. She pointed to the Center for Opportunity, a one-stop support center for homeless people located near Palo Verde Road and Ajo Way and run by the Gospel Rescue Mission. She said the center, which is located in a former hotel and offers shelter, food, clinics and other services, has vacancy because it requires those it helps to get sober to use its services.

“That's considered a high-barrier program, right?” Nutt said. “And now you have to agree to the support, the services, the sobriety. So as soon as you (say) you don't need to do any of that, then we have services available in the community that are going unused. So that doesn't serve our community, or even those who need help.”

Cunningham said while programs such as those run by Gospel Rescue Mission have a place within the overall effort to help the homeless, the city has a “myriad of programs” to help people who are struggling with mental health and addiction issues as well as families displaced by eviction. He notes that his office has a team that engages with homeless people in Ward 2.

Nutt said the Council has not done enough to fix Tucson’s roads. She is interested in exploring alternatives to the materials the city is currently using, perhaps adopting asphalt and concrete that reflect heat rather than absorb it.

While acknowledging that many streets still need repair, Cunningham pointed to the work that has been done after voters approved sales-tax measures to fund street repair.

“Here in Ward 2, we've been able to repave 16 out of 33 neighborhoods, we've been able to repave every single major corridor except eastern 22nd Street, which is an RTA project, but there's some nuances to that, and it will ultimately get done,” Cunningham said.

On the campaign finance front, Cunningham has outpaced Nutt. He had raised $39,925 and received an additional $31,935 in public matching funds, bringing his total of $71,860, according to campaign finance reports that cover activity through July 15. He had spent $67,410 on this campaign.

By contrast, Nutt had raised $16,620 and spent $12,800 on her campaign.

But Nutt’s campaign has been boosted by the Arizona Multihousing Association (the lobbying group of apartment complex owners), which reported spending more than $52,000 on mailers, texts and digital ads through July 25 to support her, and the National Association of Realtors, which spent $35,249 on similar campaign strategies.

Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, president and CEO of the AMA, said the organization supports Nutt because her real estate experience gives her an understanding of “the depth of the crisis and its solutions.”

“We support Lisa because she supports building more housing to help Tucson families,” LeVinus said. “She understands the need for more affordable housing and how we must reform zoning laws and reduce regulations that drive up the cost of housing.”

Cunningham said Nutt is receiving support from special interests while getting in a dig at her opponent’s decision to register as a Democrat just before launching her campaign.

“Someone who changed their registration days before announcing their candidacy has completely failed to connect with primary voters, so the out-ot-town, right-wing special interest groups that do support her know their chance to beat me is by flooding Ward 2 with outside spending,” Cunningham said. “Good luck with that.”

Nutt said while she had been registered as an independent before pursuing the Council seat, she had always been a left-of-center moderate.

“I consider myself an independent Democrat,” Nutt said. “I am outside the political machine.”

The winner of the Ward 2 race will face Republican Ernie Shack in the Nov. 7 general election.

Early ballots for primary races were sent to Tucson voters on July 5. City officials advise if voters have not yet mailed back their ballots, they should drop off completed ballots at the Tucson City Clerk’s Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St, or at the offices of the Pima County Recorder. The recorder has offices Downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave., on the South Side at 6550 S. Country Club Rd., and at 6920 E. Broadway.

Voters can also vote in person or turn in their ballots on Election Day at voting centers, which will be open in each of the city's wards.