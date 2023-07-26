Arizona DES providing utility & water bill help for low-income residents

As Pima County remains stuck in an unprecedented heat wave, Arizona's state household energy assistance and water assistance programs are available for low-income families and individuals.

Pima County has set a record of 40 days of 100 plus degree days in a row, according to the National Weather Service, with 15 days of temperatures over 110 degrees. The county remains under an excessive heat warning until July 28. Excessive heat warnings or watches have been in place for most of June and July and from July 16 to 22, every day has either tied or broken a daily record in the county.

Arizona Department of Economic Security officials say the utility assistance programs are integral to ensuring the health and safety of at-risk households in the midst of dangerous temperatures.

“No one should be at risk because they are unable to make their utility payment,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “In the Arizona heat, DES programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP save lives, and we will continue to ensure low-income families are able to access these critical resources.”

While temperatures over 110 degrees are expected for the next few days, monsoons rains that began in Pima County last week are expected to help lower temperatures.

Low income household energy assistance program

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low income households pay their heating/cooling bills, minimize crises, and make energy costs more affordable through weatherization assistance (insulation installation, window shading, HVAC service, etc.). Eligible households may receive up to $1,200 once per year. Additionally, applicants may receive up to $1,000 in supplemental benefits in applicable crisis situations.

To qualify for LIHEAP, applicants must have an income that falls within program guidelines. Priority for service assistance is determined based on vulnerable household members. Higher priority may be granted if someone in the home is a senior citizen (60 years of age & older), a person with a disability, a veteran, or a child under six years old. More information can be found at des.az.gov/LIHEAP.

Low income household water assistance program

LIHWAP provides Arizona households with financial relief toward water and wastewater bills. Eligible households can receive up to $3,000 in water assistance. Assistance includes water service restoration, past-due debt, and future bills.

To be eligible for LIHWAP, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

be (or a member of the household is) a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen,

be a resident of Arizona at the time of application (demonstrated by a water bill for services within the state of Arizona),

have a household income at or below 60% of the state median income (for households of 8 or fewer members), or have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (for households with more than 8 members),

have not received any other financial assistance for water services during the time period for which the applicant is seeking LIHWAP assistance.

Applications may be submitted online through the DES Housing Stability and Utility Assistance Programs Online Portal. Anyone unable to apply online may apply by phone:

LIHEAP: 1-866 494-1981

LIHWAP: 1-833-453-2142

Paper application may also be downloaded from the AZDES portal and mailed to the address on the application.