City of Tucson seeks public input on transit

The city of Tucson is asking for public input on proposed transit service changes throughout Tucson and Pima County, and creative designs for casitas in the city.

The city, in partnership with the Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority, is proposing transit service changes throughout Tucson and Pima County, which include: realigning and extending routes, investing in high-frequency service, improving access and quality of service, extending service hours, and adding weekend frequency.

Comments regarding the proposed changes can be made at virtual meetings, pop-ups, or town halls.

Town Halls

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 12:00 p.m.

Pima Community College – Northwest Campus

7600 N. Shannon Rd.

Room G102

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 12:00 p.m.

Joel D. Valdez Main Library

101 N. Stone Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 12:00 p.m.

Woods Memorial Library

3455 N. 1st Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:00 p.m.

Miller-Golf Links Library

9640 E. Golf Links Rd.

Friday, Aug. 11, 10:00 a.m.

Quincie Douglas Center

1575 E. 36th St.

Friday, Aug. 11, 12:00 p.m.

Valencia Library

202 W. Valencia Rd.

Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Pima Community College – West Campus

2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Room CG06

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12:00 p.m.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers

7474 S. Camino de Oeste

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5:00 p.m.

Ward 2 Council Office

7820 E. Broadway Blvd.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m.

Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers

375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5:30 p.m.

University of Arizona

1303 E. University Blvd.

Sabino Room

Thursday, Aug. 24, 12:00 p.m.

Ward 6 Council Office

3202 E. 1st St

Pop-Up Locations

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 4:00 p.m.

Tohono T’adai Transit Center

4540 N. Stone Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10:00 a.m.

Ronstadt Transit Center

215 E. Congress St.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4:00 p.m.

Roy Laos Transit Center

205 W. Irvington Rd.

Virtual Meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1

Phone: 1-408-638-0968

Webinar number: 993 1466 1320

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2

Phone: 1-408-638-0968

Webinar number: 955 4616 9254

Residents can also view a prerecorded presentation and provide comments at tucsoncoa.com, or fill out a survey on draft service plan changes.