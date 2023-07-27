City of Tucson seeks public input on transit
The city of Tucson is asking for public input on proposed transit service changes throughout Tucson and Pima County, and creative designs for casitas in the city.
The city, in partnership with the Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority, is proposing transit service changes throughout Tucson and Pima County, which include: realigning and extending routes, investing in high-frequency service, improving access and quality of service, extending service hours, and adding weekend frequency.
Comments regarding the proposed changes can be made at virtual meetings, pop-ups, or town halls.
Town Halls
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 12:00 p.m.
Pima Community College – Northwest Campus
7600 N. Shannon Rd.
Room G102
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 12:00 p.m.
Joel D. Valdez Main Library
101 N. Stone Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 12:00 p.m.
Woods Memorial Library
3455 N. 1st Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:00 p.m.
Miller-Golf Links Library
9640 E. Golf Links Rd.
Friday, Aug. 11, 10:00 a.m.
Quincie Douglas Center
1575 E. 36th St.
Friday, Aug. 11, 12:00 p.m.
Valencia Library
202 W. Valencia Rd.
Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.
Pima Community College – West Campus
2202 W. Anklam Rd.
Room CG06
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12:00 p.m.
Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers
7474 S. Camino de Oeste
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5:00 p.m.
Ward 2 Council Office
7820 E. Broadway Blvd.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m.
Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers
375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5:30 p.m.
University of Arizona
1303 E. University Blvd.
Sabino Room
Thursday, Aug. 24, 12:00 p.m.
Ward 6 Council Office
3202 E. 1st St
Pop-Up Locations
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 4:00 p.m.
Tohono T’adai Transit Center
4540 N. Stone Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10:00 a.m.
Ronstadt Transit Center
215 E. Congress St.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4:00 p.m.
Roy Laos Transit Center
205 W. Irvington Rd.
Virtual Meetings
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1
Phone: 1-408-638-0968
Webinar number: 993 1466 1320
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2
Phone: 1-408-638-0968
Webinar number: 955 4616 9254
Residents can also view a prerecorded presentation and provide comments at tucsoncoa.com, or fill out a survey on draft service plan changes.