Arizona Rep. Gosar shares story from site with history of antisemitic posts, again

U.S. Congressman from Arizona Paul Gosar once again promoted a website, using his official House.gov newsletter, that has shared antisemitic messages such as denying the Holocaust and told readers to “stand up for Hitler.”

In the Prescott Republican’s weekly newsletter to constituents is a link to a story in USSA News that is a repost of a story by The Daily Caller.

The site Gosar linked to has a history of posting antisemitic stories, according to reporting by Media Matters for America, which first reported on Gosar’s promotion of the site.

Just one day before Gosar would link to the site in his newsletter, USSA News posted a video by a famed Holocaust denier. A day before that, the website posted an article telling readers to “Stand up for Hitler” and decried those who just gave him “lip service” by only uttering “1488,” a coded white nationalist phrase.

The article then goes on to link to a number of other articles and videos claiming “Hitler was right.” The site has also decried “race mixing” and praised Hitler for attempting to prevent it and shared articles from another antisemitic website that refers to the Holocaust as the “Holohoax.”

“The newsletter was filled with remarks from Jewish constituents thanking Congressman Gosar for his strong pro-Israel stance, but as usual, instead of going after the actual anti-Semites in Congress, the liberal media tries to find some 7 degrees of separation nonsense to make Congressman Gosar look bad,” Gosar’s Office said in response to the Arizona Mirror’s questions about the newsletter. “Congressman Gosar’s record in Israel and fighting for the Jewish people is unquestionable at this point.”

The link to USSA News is not the first time in recent months that the congressman has linked to a highly antisemitic website in his official newsletter. In April, his newsletter linked to a website that openly praised Hitler and featured a large number of false articles.

The April newsletter included several links to stories about Gosar, one of which was titled “Congressman Gosar: Warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed,’” referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

But the headline of the article was edited by Gosar’s staff to remove obvious antisemitism. The article the congressman linked to was originally headlined “Congressman: Jewish warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangers Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed,’” and was posted by a far-right website well known for publishing antisemitic content that includes Holocaust denialism and conspiracy theories about 9/11.

Rory McShane, a spokesman for Gosar, previously said that the congressman uses a third-party aggregation service for headlines, and claimed that the website changed the article’s headline on April 17. He also said that Gosar’s team would no longer be using the service.

Gosar’s office did not respond to questions about if it was still using the service and who or what was to blame for the continued promotion of sites like USSA News.

“By choosing which voices to amplify, Congressman Gosar keeps showing Arizona who he is, and which causes he supports,” Alan Zeichick, chair of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, told the Mirror.

This isn’t the first time Gosar’s newsletter has linked to USSA News. The newsletter linked to the site on April 2 and Aug. 7, 2022.

In 2021, Gosar promoted the work of known white nationalist Vincent James Foxx, who became the unofficial propagandist for a neo-Nazi fight club. Gosar spoke at the same white nationalist conference as Foxx a few years earlier, alongside Holocaust-denier and antisemite Nick Fuentes, and was the first sitting politician to do so.

That work mentioned the “great replacement theory,” the idea, popular among white supremacists, that white Americans are being replaced by immigrants. It has been seized upon by extremist groups such as the American Identity Movement and Generation Identity.

It has also inspired violence. Fears of immigrants undermining his vision of a white Christian Europe motivated Anders Behring Breivik’s murderous rampage in 2011 at a Norwegian youth summer camp.

In the U.S., the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018 was the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in United States history. Just before it took place, the killer took to right-wing social media site Gab to say he believed that immigrants were being brought in to replace and “kill our people.”

The next year in New Zealand, 51 people would be killed and 40 injured but not before the shooter would post a 74-page manifesto titled “The Great Replacement.”

Again in 2019, in El Paso, Texas, a shooter who killed 23 people in a Walmart would cite the manifesto in one of his own. saying it was a response to the “hispanic invasion of Texas.” The manifesto was referenced again in 2022 in Buffalo, New York, where a shooter killed 10 people, most of them Black.

Gosar has frequently seized on meme culture used by white supremacists and neo-nazis on his Twitter account, including the #DarkMAGA movement, which has roots in accelerationist neo-Nazi meme culture. Many memes related to it often express a desire for violence against perceived enemies. In many cases, they are accompanied by neo-Nazi imagery.

Gosar’s staff said they were unaware of #DarkMAGA until it was brought to their attention by the Mirror.

“There is zero room in our society for these vile, hateful and bigoted comments in the Halls of Congress,” Gosar said in his newsletter about comments made by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal who called Israel a “racist state.”