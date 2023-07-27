City of Tucson launches design competition for backyard casitas

The city is seeking creative designs for casitas in Tucson, through the Planning and Development Services Casita Model Plan Competition.

The Casita Model Plan design competition is intended to inspire innovative ideas and solutions for accessory dwelling units, or casitas, with up to 10 selected entries each receiving a $1,000 prize funded by AARP.

The primary goal of the design competition is to organize a collection of pre-approved casita model plans. Professionals, including architects, engineers, designers, builders, contractors, design-build teams, and students, are invited to submit innovative designs that highlight the numerous benefits of casitas.

In addition to the cash prize, the selected model plans will have their permit fees for review and approval as a model plan waived. The selected casita model plans will be showcased in an online gallery on the Casitas in Tucson website.

Homeowners can explore the gallery, choose a design that suits their needs, and then work with the respective designer to acquire the plans and secure the necessary permits for constructing the casita on their property.

A virtual information session will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, and will cover the submission process, design criteria, and other pertinent details related to the casita design competition. Individuals interested in learning more are encouraged to register for the Zoom session.

The submission deadline for the design competition is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023. Funding for the design competition is through the AARP 2023 Community Challenge grant, awarded in June to Planning and Development.

The mayor and city council approved a zoning change to allow casitas in December, 2021, promoting them as an inclusive and adaptable housing option for the community.

The AARP Community Challenge grant is intended to bolster ADUs and specifically address the housing needs of older adults and multigenerational families.

The American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona chapter is also a partner in supporting this competition.

Specific questions regarding the Casita Model Design Competition should be directed to Dan Bursuck, daniel.bursuck@tucsonaz.gov.