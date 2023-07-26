$50 million federal grant to fund rehab of Tucson House

The city of Tucson has been awarded a $50 federal million grant to redevelop the Tucson House tower and the surrounding neighborhood along North Oracle Road near Drachman Street.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant will fund a rehabilitation of the 17-story Tucson House, 1501 N. Oracle Road, which was built as a luxury apartment building in the early 1960s. When it was built, it was celebrated as the tallest building in Tucson.

But by the mid-'70s, the building had fallen on hard times and was acquired by HUD in an auction. A few years later, ownership passed to the city, which has used it for public housing.

The grant is designed “to provide mixed-use, mixed-income development that will allow the older residents to age in place while invigorating the historical Oracle/Miracle Mile Corridor,” according to a press release from U.S. Raúl Grijalva’s office.

Mayor Regina Romero said the funding will be a major boost to the city’s Thrive in the ’05 initiative: a variety of projects in the 85705 ZIP code area designed to strengthen businesses, assist struggling neighborhoods, provide social services to residents and reduce crime.

“The Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant will create more housing through three new developments, bring much needed improvements to small businesses in the area, and deliver services that invest in the health, employment, and educational opportunities of the residents in this part of our city,” said Romero said in a press release. “This is a huge win for all of Tucson and the result of strong collaboration necessary to bring federal dollars home."

Grijalva called the grant “a transformational investment in our community.”

“I’m proud to support this vital surge in funding to a neighborhood that is an essential building block of Tucson to ensure its legacy as a thriving, multigenerational community carries on,” said Grijalva (D-District 7) in a prepared statement. “The city of Tucson has created a comprehensive plan that prioritizes the neighborhood remains affordable, sustainable and resilient as well as honors the shared history and cultural identity of those who call it home.”