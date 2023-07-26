TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Bisbee's Copper Queen to receive $9.9 million for rural hospital expansion
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Bisbee's Copper Queen to receive $9.9 million for rural hospital expansion

Community hospital funding is largest among $129M in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants

Gene Moreland
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The Bisbee Hospital Association will receive a $9,937,500 grant from the USDA to construct an addition to Copper Queen Community Hospital.
    FacebookThe Bisbee Hospital Association will receive a $9,937,500 grant from the USDA to construct an addition to Copper Queen Community Hospital.

Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee will receive a $9.9 million grant from the USDA to construct a 27,000-square-foot addition — the largest amount awarded among $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants.

The  new addition will house operating rooms, pre- and post-operative areas, a sterile processing area, and a new inpatient beds unit. Once completed, services will relocate from the current facility, and department areas will be repurposed for outpatient behavioral health care with tele-psych, specialty physician offices, expanded pharmacy, and an educational and training center for staff.

The Bisbee Hospital Association is partnering with other Southern Area Hospital Association members in support of the project, with is expected to benefit 27,820 people.

The Bisbee hospital grant is the largest awarded by the UDSA of $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to 39 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation, and are expected to help 172 rural health care organizations expand critical service, officials said.

“During one of the most critical times in our nation’s history, the Biden-Harris administration responded to deliver immediate economic relief and ensure rural people have access to quality health care,” Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are helping strengthen rural America’s health care infrastructure to build for the future.”

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the bill’s passage, the USDA made this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services.

In August 2021, USDA made the grants available to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, business, health, trans/growth, local, arizona,

Read more about

american rescue plan, bisbee, copper queen community hospital, joe biden, usda, xochitl torres small

Related stories

More by Gene Moreland

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Gene Moreland

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder