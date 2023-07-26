Bisbee's Copper Queen to receive $9.9 million for rural hospital expansion

Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee will receive a $9.9 million grant from the USDA to construct a 27,000-square-foot addition — the largest amount awarded among $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants.

The new addition will house operating rooms, pre- and post-operative areas, a sterile processing area, and a new inpatient beds unit. Once completed, services will relocate from the current facility, and department areas will be repurposed for outpatient behavioral health care with tele-psych, specialty physician offices, expanded pharmacy, and an educational and training center for staff.

The Bisbee Hospital Association is partnering with other Southern Area Hospital Association members in support of the project, with is expected to benefit 27,820 people.

The Bisbee hospital grant is the largest awarded by the UDSA of $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to 39 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation, and are expected to help 172 rural health care organizations expand critical service, officials said.

“During one of the most critical times in our nation’s history, the Biden-Harris administration responded to deliver immediate economic relief and ensure rural people have access to quality health care,” Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are helping strengthen rural America’s health care infrastructure to build for the future.”

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the bill’s passage, the USDA made this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services.

In August 2021, USDA made the grants available to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.