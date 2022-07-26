Tuesday deadline to mail back early ballots in Arizona primary election

Voters who wish to return their early ballots by mail should do so Tuesday, officials said, in order to have them received to be counted in next week's Arizona primary election. Ballots can still be dropped off in person, and early voting continues through Election Day, Aug. 2.

Most voters in Pima County have become accustomed to casting ballots by mail, with about 90 percent of those voting in 2020 choosing to vote early, data from the Pima County Recorder's Office showed. While many are already on the early voting list and are sent a mail-in ballot each election, about 5,000 of the ballots sent out for the primary were individually requested before the deadline last week, officials said.

A bit more than 350,000 early ballots were sent out in the county, among about 2.4 million mailed out across Arizona. In Pima County, some 98,000 have already been returned, with around 645,000 ballots having been mailed back or handed in across the state.

Ballots sent back by mail should be posted by Tuesday so they arrive on time to be counted. Voters who miss the mailing deadline can return their ballots in person, either on Election Day or at a drop-off site.

Early in-person voting and ballot drop-offs are available at select locations until July 29. A limited number of sites will be open July 30 and August 1 for emergency voting. Ballots can also be dropped off on August 2 at any of the county’s 129 voting centers.

Just more than 15 percent of voters have already returned an early ballot in the primary, favoring Democratic ballots nearly 2-to-1 in Pima County, according to data tallied by Democratic political consultants UpLift Campaigns. Across the state, the margins are tighter, with 327,000 Democratic ballots having already been voted, and 310,000 on the Republican side.

More than 214,000 ballots were sent out to registered Democrats in the county this year, while Republicans have only requested around 127,000 ballots.

