Hermosa Mine in Southern Az revalued at $1.3B less, down 50%, parent firm announces

Stock in Australian mining company South32 slumped Monday after the firm announced the planned Hermosa Mine in Southern Arizona is now worth less than half the value previously thought.

The projected value of the planned mine in the Patagonia Mountains south of Tucson is now $1.3 billion lower after "non-cash impairments" were calculated, company representatives disclosed.

Shares of South32 on the Australian stock exchange dropped 2.6 percent on the news. It also dropped on the UK and South African stock exchanges. Prices recovered on Tuesday.

The company determined the lower value for Hermosa after an accounting review last month began distinguishing between different deposits within the project, where previously it was valued as a whole.

The value of Hermosa’s large manganese deposit — which is already being mined at "pilot scale" — and a few potential prospects remain unchanged, but its zinc-lead-silver deposit, Taylor, lost $1.3 billion in “non-cash impairments,” the company said.

The rising costs of construction materials, COVID-19 delays and greater than expected de-watering costs all contributed to the drop, according to South32’s latest quarterly report. After the cut, the total carrying value of the project stands at just over $1 billion.

“Significant milestones were achieved at our Hermosa project,” South32 CEO Graham Kerr said in the financial disclosure.

“We are disappointed by the delays,” he said in a separate press release about Hermosa’s reduced valuation.

According to local South32 staff, the news is not cause for concern.

“This is fairly common practice in our industry, because of the nature of the assets involved,” Pat Risner, Hermosa project president, commented. “The fundamentals of Hermosa remain strong.”

The actual amount of mineral ore South32 expects to find in the Patagonias hasn’t dropped, nor has its value. In fact, according to their recent exploratory drilling, the company said there may be more than previously expected.

In their quarterly report, South32 announced “a 41 percent increase in the Measured Mineral Resource” compared to this time last year, based on data from almost 300 drill holes. That reflects ore the company has essentially already found in the deposit. Taking into account changes in ore they expect to find with varying degrees of confidence, the total increase is just under 11 percent.

Prof. Mark Barton is the director of the University of Arizona’s Lowell Institute “to advance responsible mining.” He founded one of the companies which previously owned a claim in what is now Hermosa, but has had no personal involvement in the project since the 2000s.

Because measured mineral resources carry the highest degree of confidence, Barton said investors will look to the 41 percent increase first. “That’s encouraging from (South32’s) perspective,” he said.

The new estimates, however, contain lower total proportions of zinc, lead and silver. Taking into account the increase in total ore, the actual metal contained in the Taylor deposit has increased 5.5 percent for silver and 2.5 percent for zinc, with no significant change in the estimated total amount of lead.

South32 also reported separately on four new exploratory drill holes at a prospect for copper, lead, zinc and silver in Hermosa. After the “best intercept at Peake to date,” South32 are planning more exploratory drilling before March next year.

“There remains substantial opportunity to unlock additional value” at Hermosa, said South32's Kerr.

So far South 32 has only drilled on private surface land within the Coronado National Forest.

“Part of the challenge in doing that is that it’s difficult to explore larger areas,” said Barton. “This is why I think they're very positive about the prospect for developing some of these other pieces,” particularly Peake, he said. “They haven't been able to do a good job of exploring that area simply because they have been limited in where they drill from.”

Until South32 submits their plan of operations to the federal permitting council next month it’s unclear whether they hope to drill on unpatented Forest Service land in the future, or the extent to which they will drill from their private shafts laterally under public land — a practice enshrined in the General Mining Law of 1872.

Stock wobble

The updated estimates and an otherwise sunny quarterly report were not enough to steady the market following Hermosa’s massive recalculation of value. On the morning of the announcements, South32’s share value dropped 2.6 percent on the Australian exchange. The ASX otherwise stayed relatively flat, with its top 200 tracker losing 0.1 percent. South32 also posted two or three point losses where it trades in London and Johannesburg.

By Tuesday morning, South32's shares had recovered their value in all three markets, but remained 18 percent down over the last six months.

Having encouraged investors to buy last month, Goldman Sachs downgraded South32's shares on Monday from "buy" to "neutral."

The rest of their quarterly report has South32 more productive than ever around the world. Aluminum and copper production were both up, the latter spurred by operations resuming at a large open-pit copper mine which South32 bought in northern Chile last year.

South32’s manganese mines in South Africa and Australia were also more productive this year than ever before.

At Hermosa, South32 has begun “pilot scale production” of battery-grade manganese from their Clark deposit, according to the quarterly report. South32 eventually plan to open a full manganese processing plant in Santa Cruz County. Rio Rico was their first choice, until public outcry stalled a plan to rezone land in the area for industrial use. Santa Cruz County’s Board of Supervisors will now vote on that plan on August 15.

South32 bought the Hermosa project in 2013 when they acquired its previous owner, Arizona Minerals. In recent months the mine has drawn both support from the electric vehicle sector and the ire of Patagonia and Rio Rico locals.

The project was fast tracked for federal permits in May because of the role critical minerals from the mountains like zinc and manganese play in constructing large batteries. It is the only mine currently selected for the program, FAST-41, but a permitting decision is still not expected until late 2026.

Meanwhile Earthjustice went to court to halt exploratory drilling at another potential prospect at Hermosa, Flux Canyon, in June. Along with the Center for Biological Diversity, local environmental groups and the town of Patagonia itself, Earthjustice alleges the permit, which allows 24/7 drilling in the heart of the Coronado Forest, violates the National Environmental Protection Act.

Earthjustice also gave notice of intent to file a further lawsuit over the Endangered Species Act earlier this month, and requested an injunction to immediately halt drilling until a case could be heard.

Alongside federal litigation, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, a group of locals who have been opposing the project since before South32 arrived, also lodged appeals early this year for two state water quality permits issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.