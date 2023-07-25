Pima schools chief accepting applications to fill Marana board opening

Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Marana Unified School District Governing Board.

MUSD Boardmember Dan Post died on July 15 after serving 42 years, leaving an open seat.

"As we all send our prayers and condolences to the Post family, it is an honor to know what dedication and passion stands for through the observations of Mr. Post’s tenure,” said Superintendent Williams in a statement. “A triumph beyond belief, and a leader who will live on in education history forever. Thank you, sir.”

Municipal and county governments fill their own council and board vacancies, yet state law delegates that role to the county school superintendent for school board seats.

The position will be up for election in November 2024 for a new four-year term.

To be considered, a candidate must have been registered to vote in the school district for at least one year. A candidate is disqualified if they work for or are a contractor for the district. No one can serve on two governing boards at once, unless they are in their last year of their term. An applicant serving on a different district board must resign prior to filling out an application, unless they are serving their final year.

Williams has posted a questionnaire for applicants on the county website.

The school board submit three names to Williams for his consideration within 30 days of the seat becoming vacant, but he is not legally limited to those candidates. He is free to make his pick from the pool of applicants.

Candidates interested should fill out the questionnaire before 5 p.m. on August 25 to be considered.