Pima County Supes name Villegas as Cano's replacement in Az House

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to appoint Democrat Betty Villegas to one of the two House seats in Legislative District 20 on Tuesday.

Villegas will complete the term of Andrés Cano, who stepped down July 4 to pursue a Masters in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Villegas heads up the city of South Tucson's Housing Authority and was previously a housing program manager in Pima County's Community Development and Neighborhood Reinvestment division. After the death of Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias in 2020, she was appointed to his seat but did not seek election to the position later that year.

Villegas said protecting abortion rights and members of the LGBTQ community were at the top of her agenda, along with a focus on expanding home ownership.

The new state lawmaker said Tuesday that she is "honored" to replace Cano, "who I have the pleasure of calling a dear friend."

"I have been helping people achieve sustainable, affordable homeownership and economic prosperity throughout my career, and I am ready to work on those and other issues important to my district and Arizona," she said in a press release from legislative Democrats. "Our economy, public education, public health, climate and environmental justice, transportation and human rights are all equally important and interconnected. Together I know we can do better."

Supervisor Adelita Grijilva (D-District 5) made the motion to appoint Villegas to the post.

"Betty's experience makes her a fantastic vote to represent LD20 at the state Capitol," Grijalva said.

Supervisor Rex Scott (D-District 1) said that Villegas "knows the county's priorities in the Legislature and she'll also knows who to follow up with at the county level if she needs some more information about our needs."

Supervisor Matt Heinz (D-District 2) noted that housing is one of his top priorities, and that Villegas' commitment to housing issues "weights very heavily" on his decision to support her appointment.

Supervisor Steve Christy (R-District 4), the only Republican on the county board, voted against the appointment. He did not provide any comment during the meeting.

District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson did not attend the meeting.

"Betty Villegas brings deep Arizona roots, unmatched ties to her community, and a wealth of experience on one of our most important issues which is addressing the affordable housing crisis in our state," said House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras.

Under state law, the county board had to pick from three nominees forwarded by Democratic precinct leaders in LD20.

The other nominees were TUSD instructional specialist Elma Alvarez and Lourdes Escalante, executive director of Alianza Indigena Sin Fronteras, aka the Indigenous Alliance Without Borders, which advocates for the rights of tribal members to travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tuesday morning's appointment came after the precinct committee members met Monday evening to ratify a previous vote to nominate the three finalists.

That meeting, on July 8, was marred by a failure to properly notify the public under open meeting laws.

At the July 24 LD 20 meeting, District Chair Leslie Stalc had the assistance of attorney Michael Bryan, who helped steer the gathering through the legal waters.

Only one precinct committeemember voted against ratification, but Stalc asked for a second vote "to make sure there were no problems..

The second vote was unanimous, with 51 in favor. One member of the precinct committee apparently did not have her vote recorded, as she was raising her hand on camera rather than using the "raise hand" function of the Zoom meeting.

The meeting barely convened a quorum of the elected PCs in the district. If the ratification meeting had not been held, the party's handling of the process could have opened the door to a legal challenge to the seating of a new legislator — whether by a Republican activist, an election-denier, or any registered voter in the district.