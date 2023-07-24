Az dispensaries recalling marijuana products over aspergillus contamination

Several Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling marijuana products due to possible contamination with aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else.

The products being voluntarily recalled are Divinity and MAC from Grow Sciences, both as plant and trim, and Gelato 41 from Soothing Options, as concentrates and extracts.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described.

Anyone who has already consumed any of the products and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Cultivator Product Name Batch Number Product Type Grow Sciences Divinity H.DI230329.A11 Plant, Trim Grow Sciences MAC H.MA230324.A02 Plant, Trim Grow Sciences MAC H.MA230402.A06 Plant, Trim Soothing Options Gelato 41 23667 Concentrates & Extracts

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the products if they have any questions.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

ADHS laboratory auditors were made aware of errors in testing results, leading to potentially false negative results for contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including a recall in June, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.