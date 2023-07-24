TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Az dispensaries recalling marijuana products over aspergillus contamination
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Az dispensaries recalling marijuana products over aspergillus contamination

TucsonSentinel.com
  • In recent months, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada, and previously in Arizona.
    PixabayIn recent months, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada, and previously in Arizona.

Several Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling marijuana products due to possible contamination with aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else.

The products being voluntarily recalled are Divinity and MAC from Grow Sciences, both as plant and trim, and Gelato 41 from Soothing Options, as concentrates and extracts.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described.

Anyone who has already consumed any of the products and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Cultivator Product Name Batch Number Product Type
Grow Sciences Divinity H.DI230329.A11 Plant, Trim
Grow Sciences MAC H.MA230324.A02 Plant, Trim
Grow Sciences MAC H.MA230402.A06 Plant, Trim
Soothing Options Gelato 41 23667 Concentrates & Extracts

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the products if they have any questions.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

ADHS laboratory auditors were made aware of errors in testing results, leading to potentially false negative results for contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including a recall in June, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, business, health, local, arizona,

Read more about

aspergillus, azdhs, marijuana, salmonella

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder