Bloom night at last: After long hurry up & wait, Queen of the Night set to flower Sunday

Chris Kibler has been measuring cacti buds by the millimeter for weeks. It has been an unusually challenging year of predicting when the Night Blooming Cereus will flower, but on Sunday afternoon he made the call: bloom night at Tohono Chul is finally here.

For almost four months, Kibler has been measuring cacti buds by the millimeter. He started in spring with a yellow plastic ruler and white bandana, once or twice a week. Now he’s out at 5 a.m. every morning, including weekends.

“Being the person in charge of calling an event based on Mother Nature can be exhausting,” said Kibler. “It’s kind of stressful.”

He’s measuring the nascent flowers of 150 peniocereus greggii cacti, also known as Night-Blooming Cereus or the Queen of the Night. Most of the year these cacti look like spindly abstractions of driftwood, but for one night they bloom, in unison, flowers which disappear by dawn.

This year it’s taken longer than usual — the flowers usually appear in June, not late July.

“Unless they decide to be wise guys,” Kibler said of the hundreds of buds, “everything is heading in the right direction.”

Kibler is the gardens manager at Tohono Chul, a plant museum in Casas Adobes just north of the Rillito, home to the largest private collection of adult peniocereus greggii in the world. There are at least 150 on the grounds, plus another couple of hundred seedlings growing in the back. They started hosting Bloom Night more than three decades ago and since then have developed a “fan following” of some 2,000 locals who come to walk the grounds the night that hundreds of large, white, slightly fragrant cactus blossoms unfurl.

Queen of the Night cacti bloom in unison to maximize the chances of any species of hawk moth (most likely, in Tucson, a white-lined sphinx moth) inter-pollinating one cactus with another of the same species. They bloom just once to save energy; they bloom at night to avoid competition with other flowers; but no one knows exactly why they bloom when they do.

“If you can answer that question you get your PhD in biology right now,” said Steven Spikes, Tohono Chul’s interpretative program manager.

Peniocereus greggii buds grow in fits and starts, as the bigger plants wait for those around to catch up. But when the population reach around 60mm together, it’s a straight shot. Every year a war panel assembles in the offices of Tohono Chul to call bloom night when buds hit 60mm. It's the golden number. Once the decision is made volunteers are mobilized in their dozens to light the gardens, camera crews descend from local news stations and all eyes turn to the cacti.

“It’s never been falsely called,” said Spikes.

Predicting this year posed a unique problem. For over a month most of the buds stalled just under the magic threshold, leaving gardeners on tenterhooks until growth kicked off again last week.

Gardeners first made a tentative prediction for the last two weeks of June. Come Wednesday morning, June 21, one flower jumped the pack and sprouted, but the wholesale prediction was pushed back to early July.

Action stations were called on July 8: after a slight change of color in the buds, Kibler called a bloom within the next 10 days. The deadline came and went; another rogue flower made a run for it; most stayed the same size. The delay made for an unusually late bloom.

“All of the plants blooming in July is not super common, but it does happen,” said Spikes. There hasn’t been a bloom later than June since 2016. “If it were happening in August, we’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, what's going on?’ July? It's unusual. But it's OK.”

It’s hard to say exactly how unusual this bloom is because, while Tohono Chul keeps meticulous records every year, decades of daily measurements for each summer are all written on small pieces of paper. Kibler can only remember an August bloom once.

Wild cereus cacti in Saguaro National Park also haven’t bloomed yet. Rangers there are a little less scientific than Kibler: no measuring, just looking for a telltale “whisp” growing out of the bud that indicates they’ll flower that night. The best bets for finding Queens in Saguaro National Park are the Loma Verde and Mesquite trails to the eastern section of the park, and Desert Winds and Camp Pima trails to the west.

Good luck spotting them though.

“For most of the year they just look like dead twigs,” said Spikes.

There’s speculation that the bloom in Tucson might coincide with the start of monsoon, and the wetter, more humid conditions it brings. That fits this year and its long, dry summer, but there isn’t a consensus that monsoon weather causes the bloom consistently, according to Spikes.

Meanwhile, homegrown Queens have been sprouting as early as May. There’s potential for confusion however. All told, night-blooming peniocereus cacti come in 18 species across the Southwest. Only one is native to Tucson, peniocereus greggii, and experts said most of flowers already blooming in back gardens will likely be another, non-native species.

Ironically, this native Tucsonan was first formally cataloged by a German botanist, who noticed it in an English knight’s north-Italian garden, then wrote up his findings from Missouri in 1905.

“Rootstock tuberous, stems slender. Flowers with a long narrow tube, nocturnal,” wrote Alwin Berger. He doesn’t mention that it only blooms once a year, but seemed to enjoy its “short velvety hairs.”

The cactus may have been spotted a little earlier by the explorer Josiah Gregg, who went on an expedition to Mexico in 1848, and died falling off his horse two years later. The species bears his name in memory.

Long before Berger or Gregg “discovered” the plant, it’s likely the O'odham people used peniocereus greggii roots medicinally by boiling the large tubers into a drink. A study last April found the roots’ active ingredients work as a surprisingly effective antidiabetic. Native communities used the drink to treat everything from chest pain to a common cold.

In recent years the species has become endangered, as urban development eats away at suitable habitat and gardeners began collecting it. While numbers decline in Texas and New Mexico, the most recent estimates suggest there may be an increasing number of the species in Arizona, thanks to environmental protections in places like Saguaro National Park.

On Sunday night, at last, several individual flowers will bloom on more than a hundred different cacti, just for the night.

They’ll start to unfurl around 5 p.m., and continue until 8 p.m.. By morning, they’ll be gone. Then Kibler gets to sleep in.