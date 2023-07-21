Tucson elections: Ward 1 candidates clash over development, safety issues

On Aug. 1, Democratic voters in Ward 1 on Tucson's West Side will decide whether to support City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz for a second term or replace the incumbent with a challenger, Miguel Ortega.

The race is almost a rematch from four years ago, when Santa Cruz won the open Ward 1 seat vacated by Regina Romero, who won the mayor's office that year.

But in 2019, Santa Cruz and Ortega were two of four candidates in the primary. This year, it's a head-to-head race between just the two of them vying for the chance to represent Ward 1, which stretches from downtown's El Presidio and Dunbar/Spring neighborhoods to the city's western border and from the Sombras del Cerro neighborhood on the north side to Midvale Park and Barrio Nopal on the South Side. It's home to roughly 25,000 Democrats and 15,600 unaffiliated voters who are eligible to cast a ballot in the primary.

'If we lose Lane, we lose a voice'

At a July 13 fundraiser for Santa Cruz, a supportive crowd filled Downtown's Playground Lounge. As waiters circulated with plates of small bites, the attendees—young and old, white, black and brown, gay and straight, male and female, and everything in between—chatted as a DJ spun a mix of old-school hits such as "Bad Girls" and "September." One of the event's organizers, Melissa Cordero, called the evening a way to "get the queer and allied community together and show some love" for Santa Cruz.

As much as they were enjoying the cocktail party, those gathered were well aware that after years of growing acceptance, a political backlash has been growing as Republican politicians push bans on library books that feature gay characters, sponsor legislation to criminalize drag shows and generally portray the LGBTQ community as a danger to children.

"I've seen the work that Lane has done on the City Council and Lane has been the strongest, loudest, queer, brown, radical voice," said Carol Brochin, a co-chair of the reelection campaign. "You can't be quiet in this moment. If we lose Lane in this primary election, we lose a voice."

Billed by her campaign as a "rebel with a cause," Santa Cruz has not followed the trajectory of a typical politician. A proud member of the queer community, Santa Cruz prefers the pronoun "they." Their focus is on representing people on the margins, whether they are poor, homeless, undocumented, minority or LGBTQ.

"We don't live single-issue lives," Santa Cruz told the crowd. "It's important, we need representation. But we also need access to housing. We need access to health care for our families. We need access to jobs that pay well. … We have so many experiences, so many stories, so much legacy of marginalization in our communities, of disinvestment, and that first step, that visibility, is important to all of us."

Santa Cruz, 39, grew up in poverty, born to parents who lived on the West Side in the Section 8-subsidized Greenview Apartments. Because the family depended on programs to help low-income households, they moved around the city every year or two. When Santa Cruz was 7 years old, their parents used a county program to buy a home in the Littletown community south of the Tucson city limits.

Their parents were evangelical pastors, "so it was church all day, every day of the week." Santa Cruz found an escape in sports and, after graduation from Desert View High School, went to Birmingham, Ala., on a tennis scholarship.

"It was a culture shock," they said. "I think that's the first place where I experienced overt racism toward myself, but also toward the African-American community... It just didn't work out."

Santa Cruz returned to Tucson and started taking ethnic studies courses at the University of Arizona. They got active in politics, joining up with Latino organization MEChA right around the time that Republican lawmakers began planting the seeds of legislation that would eventually bloom into SB 1070, the controversial legislation that triggered boycotts against the state. A decade before "Critical Race Theory" became a GOP talking point, Santa Cruz helped organize high school students to protest against state legislation that would ban lessons that could promote resentment toward a race or class of people. The bill became law and TUSD's Mexican American Studies program was dismantled, although the legislation was later found to be unconstitutional by a federal court.

Santa Cruz got their start in city government after Romero was elected to the Ward 1 seat in 2007. They had been working at the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault and Romero, who was on the nonprofit's board, recruited Santa Cruz to come work for her.

"I was like, 'No. I don't work for politicians,'" they said.

But Romero persuaded Santa Cruz to join her team, saying she wanted young people on her staff to be a bridge to the community. Santa Cruz, who had just had their first child, said the job "opened up my eyes to local government. I loved the work, I really did."

They left after three years to return to academia and political activism. Because the bus ride to campus was so long and parking was so expensive, they started biking and developed a new passion that led them to the nonprofit BICAS, where they learned how to fix a bike and, eventually, landed a job. As a result of that experience, Santa Cruz has been a staunch advocate for bike lanes, free bus rides and other alternatives to travel by car.

In 2016, Santa Cruz had their dissertation defense for the PhD in Teaching, Learning and Sociocultural Studies. It was the last time they saw their older brother, who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose two weeks later. While she earned her doctorate, Santa Cruz lost her ambition to continue in academia—"I felt like, if I can't even save my own brother, what am I doing?"—and went back to work in public policy.

As Romero prepared to move on from Ward 1, Santa Cruz returned to the office as an aide to get a better understanding of the current political landscape. Romero encouraged her staffer to run for the seat she was giving up. Santa Cruz won a four-way primary, capturing 44 percent of the vote. (Ortega, their current opponent, was among the defeated Democrats; he garnered 20 percent.) In the general election, they easily cruised past their Republican and Green Party challengers with 57 percent of the vote.

Three months after they took office in December, the COVID-19 outbreak hit Tucson.

"I thought I had the lay of the land, having worked for Regina in the office, and also how I would like to run it," Santa Cruz said. "But with the pandemic, all of that went out the window."

Santa Cruz teamed with Romero to develop priorities for how to use the federal dollars that came to the city through federal pandemic relief programs.

"I knew that, if we wanted to have a stable economy, we needed to stabilize people," Santa Cruz said. "Because if they are not stabilized, they are not going to spend money and we're not going to have our ongoing tax revenue... We don't have to wait around for the city manager to tell us how to spend the money, we can lead."

To address what they see as a historical lack of investment in many Ward 1 neighborhoods, Santa Cruz led the push for the city to establish an Office of Equity. The impetus, Santa Cruz said, was to ensure "the folks that are most vulnerable in our community are prioritized... Are we prioritizing areas that have been historically marginalized? Or historically disinvested in?"

The Ward 1 Council office staff tried new ways of reaching out to residents, creating a podcast and doing more social media outreach. Santa Cruz estimated that a team of volunteers knocked on 10,000 doors in an effort to better understand residents' priorities. The foremost concern was about roads and neighborhood streets as well as sidewalks and the like, which led Santa Cruz to support a half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation. It passed with 70 percent of the vote in May 2022.

Romero credited Santa Cruz for pushing for $150 million in bicycle and pedestrian improvements as part of the package.

"Mobility has always been her jam," the mayor said.

This year, they launched a new effort to involve Ward 1 residents in budgeting, inviting the public to craft a budget with a half-million dollars of Ward 1 funding. Through the participatory budget process, Santa Cruz heard from nearly 1,000 residents about their priorities and funded 20 projects. Among them: a skate park beneath Interstate 10 in the Cushing Street underpass, books for a childhood literacy program, an adobe brick-making workshop and a heritage project along the Santa Cruz River.

Santa Cruz said they want a second term to build on what's been done so far.

"I feel like the first term is just kind of laying down the foundation for the work," Santa Cruz said. "I always thought it would take two terms for things to come to fruition."

Santa Cruz has picked up endorsements from the Working Families Party, Sierra Club, LUCHA Blue, Las Adelitas Arizona, Planned Parenthood and Arizona List. Her labor endorsements include the local branches of the United Food & Commercial Workers, Arizona Carpenters, IBEW and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Romero remains one of their biggest supporters. She gave a full-throated endorsement of Santa Cruz at the Downtown fundraiser last week, saying that "every single time we're budgeting, they advocate to make sure that the most vulnerable and those most disenfranchised receive their fair share of funding."

"Lane is a pivotal piece of the puzzle on this Council with a lot of determination and knowledge," Romero said. "They add so much to the Council. The opponent, however—I'm just gonna get nasty.... You know what drives the opponent? Hate. Hate drives the opponent."

The challenger: 'A grocery list of reasons why I'm running'

Ortega has had his share of clashes with Romero over the years and even flirted with running against her when she was the Ward 1 councilmember. He's long been a rabble-rouser in Barrio Hollywood, the lively neighborhood near West St. Mary's Road and Grande Avenue.

Ortega said it's "unfortunate" that Romero would say that he's motivated by hate.

"I don't think she's motivated by hate," Ortega said. "I think that we have political differences. I don't think Lane is motivated by hate either."

"I have a grocery list of reasons why I'm running against Lane. And none of those reasons are based on hatred for Lane. In fact, I've often said that I like Lane very much," he said. "If it wasn't for the stark differences that we have in policy, I would be campaigning for her."

In 2010, Ortega was a big fan of Santa Cruz. He wrote a glowing letter recommending Santa Cruz for a 40 Under 40 honor, praising their work in Romero's office as well as efforts to defend TUSD's Mexican-American Studies program and to honor local Chicano activist Sal Baldenegro Sr. at Barrio Hollywood's Fiesta Grande.

"She is a natural leader," Ortega wrote then. "But, not just any leader. She is a leader that is following the 'new school' of leadership. That is, she leads in a selfless way that seeks to celebrate other people's accomplishments before her own. It is always clear to everyone around her that her objective is always one that puts service first, that aims to make things better; make our community better, empower our youth, help our working families, etc. I have never seen Lane act with a personal agenda or in a self-serving manner. That is just not who she is."

But that was then and this is now.

On the campaign trail this summer, Ortega has been citing his "grocery list" of reasons he says Santa Cruz has not lived up to their City Council position: They don't respond to concerned constituents. They put too much emphasis on bike lanes and other transportation alternatives at the expense of cars. They are too hostile to Tucson police. They haven't done enough to improve parks and streets in Ward 1. They sell out to developers.

Ortega, 56, is a familiar figure on the West Side. He's been the MC for Barrio Hollywood's Fiesta Grande, has hosted a radio show and loves to talk politics on social media.

He first arrived in Tucson when he was 18 years old, moving with his family when his father came here for a job.

He's tried out all kinds of gigs—worked in fields as a teenager in California, oversaw cattle on a ranch alongside his dad in Southern Arizona, milked cows in a dairy, taught kids as a substitute teacher, sorted goods in warehouses, interviewed HIV-positive inmates in the county jail, helped produce video at Tucson's now-shuttered public access nonprofit, championed small businesses. He currently works as a counselor for people who want to quit smoking.

He served in city government as chief of staff to Democrat Karin Uhlich in her first term serving Ward 3 beginning in 2007. (Uhlich has endorsed Santa Cruz, saying that while Ortega is "charismatic" thanks to his background in theater and media, he's "not the right fit" when it comes to the City Council, "especially compared to Lane." The former councilmember has repeatedly knocked Ortega for missing campaign finance filing deadlines.)

Ortega took his first stab at public office with an unsuccessful run for a Tucson Unified School District Governing Board seat in 2010. While he flirted with a run for City Council after that, he didn't launch a campaign until he ran for the open Ward 1 seat in 2019.

Ortega's path to victory this year: Win over some defectors and capture the bulk of the voters who didn't vote for Santa Cruz in 2019.

"Our campaign is running on a foundation of safety and security," Ortega said at a July 7 fundraiser at Barrio Hollywood's Mariscos Chihuahua. "Families deserve to feel safe in their homes—safe from eviction and safe from anything that hurts us. … We want to make sure that we're able to afford the rent, we want to make sure that people who are on fixed incomes can afford to fix their homes, that they are not pushed out of their barrios."

Members of Ortega's coalition turned out that night for politics with a side of fresh tortilla chips and salsa. Ortega reminded them about previous gatherings to oppose a proposal to sell the nearby El Rio Golf Course to Grand Canyon University for a Tucson campus. The idea created an uproar among Latino activists in the neighborhood because in the 1960s, the then-segregated course was the site of protests. The city quickly backed off the proposal in the face of the negative reaction.

State Rep. Alma Hernandez (D-LD20) said she was supporting Ortega because constituents have complained that the Ward 1 office hasn't been responsive to their concerns. She criticized Santa Cruz for being too soft on crime, saying her parents recently moved to Green Valley after a series of break-ins.

"When people are not feeling safe in their homes, it's a problem," said Hernandez, who's often clashed with Mayor Romero, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva and their political allies, like Santa Cruz. "I can't support candidates who constantly attack the police and go after and say that we need to defund it. We need someone who actually can do the job for our community, who knows the community and understands the needs."

Trish Muir, a Teamster and chair of the Pima Area Labor Federation, said she supports Ortega because Tucson bus drivers are upset over the City Council's decision to eliminate bus fares. As a result, Muir said, homeless and mentally ill people are taking advantage of free rides and causing problems for the drivers.

"Our drivers are getting assaulted on a regular basis," Muir said. "They tell me we have people committing acts of violence, there's open drug use on the bus, there are people with mental health crisis issues, and we don't have adequate support."

Muir complained that when the city recently assembled a transit task force to examine the issue of free bus fares, the Teamsters did not get a seat at the table.

While Ortega also eliminating free bus fares, he criticized Santa Cruz for not paying more attention to driver concerns.

Abreeza Zeeger, a longtime leader of a West Side neighborhood association who was upset by Santa Cruz's work brokering a development deal for increased housing density near West 36th Street and South La Cholla Boulevard, said she went from supporting Santa Cruz in 2019 to backing Ortega this year.

"I'm disappointed in Lane Santa Cruz," Zeeger said.

Santa Cruz helped shepherd a deal that increased the housing density, which nearby residents fear will spoil the character of their rural corner of the city. The parcel, near the edge of the city's western boundary, was already zoned to allow roughly one home per acre. The Council voted to allow up to 137 homes on 62 acres while leaving roughly 70 percent of the property undeveloped as open space, including the Enchanted Hills Wash. Part of the deal included several lots that would be reserved for affordable housing, but the developer is now seeking to build fewer houses and instead contribute to the city's affordable housing fund.

Ortega said the city made a promise to keep the original zoning when neighbors agreed to be annexed into the city and he would have voted against the proposal. He noted that attorney Keri Sylvan, who represented the developer, contributed $500 to Santa Cruz's campaign on April 2.

Councilman Steve Kozachik, a Democrat who represents Midtown Ward 6, opposed the West Side rezoning and cited it as an example of why he is supporting Ortega over Santa Cruz. He also said he believed Ortega would do a better job of constituent service and praised Ortega's opposition to Prop. 412, a franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power that voters rejected in May.

"But this really isn't about trying to find someone who is an ally on every issue," Kozachik said. "We simply need another independent voice on the City Council. Having somebody who is going to walk in the door and not be an automatic check-the-box support for whatever position Regina wants is something important and healthy."

Early ballots for primary races were sent to Tucson voters on July 5. City officials advise that the last day to mail back a ballot for the primary election is July 26. Voters can also cast a ballot in person between now and Aug. 1 at the Tucson City Clerk's Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Voting centers will be open in each of the city's wards on Election Day to cast ballots in person. Voters can drop off completed ballots at the offices of the Pima County Recorder between through Aug. 1. The recorder has offices Downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave., on the South Side at 6550 S. Country Club Rd., and at 6920 E. Broadway.