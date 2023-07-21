TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
21 hoarded parrots rescued by Pima Animal Care
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

21 hoarded parrots rescued by Pima Animal Care

Natalie Robbins
TucsonSentinel.com
  • A bird earlier this month at Paradise Parrot Rescue, where 21 parrots are being cared for after they were rescued from a hoarding situation and impounded by Pima Animal Care Center.
    Paradise Parrot Rescue/FacebookA bird earlier this month at Paradise Parrot Rescue, where 21 parrots are being cared for after they were rescued from a hoarding situation and impounded by Pima Animal Care Center.

Twenty-one parrots have been rescued as part of a hoarding investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The birds have been impounded by Pima Animal Care Center. 

“We usually don’t mass impound parrots like this,” said PACC Director Monica Dangler, noting that “the most I’ve ever seen prior to this was 5-10 and those were with other animals.”

"They're doing OK, but the condition we found them in was not great," Dangler said.

The birds, mostly macaws, have been treated by veterinarians and are now in the care of Paradise Parrot Rescue, a local nonprofit rescue and sanctuary for parrots and other exotic birds.

Details about the situation in which the birds were found will not be publicly available until the investigation is closed, but Paradise Parrot Rescue Executive Director Bryan Klontz said when he first saw the birds, they were “pretty hungry.”

“They’ve been eating like crazy,” Klontz said. “They definitely seem to be a little nervous.”

Though Klontz said his organization once rescued 32 parakeets and cockatiels at the same time, this is the largest rescue of a large bird Paradise Parrot Rescue has ever done.

PACC is now searching for temporary or permanent homes for the birds. Klontz said the perfect candidate is someone who’s “done their research” and is prepared for the realities of parrot ownership.

Klontz said macaws, which can live up to 70 years, need large enclosures and often scream loudly and bite, so they need homes with a lot of space. But, he said, they can make great friends.

“When you win over the trust of one of these birds where you can pick it up, handle it, give it a kiss on the beak, that bond that you can have with one of these creatures is really, really important,” Klontz said. “If you are able to do it correctly they can be wonderful companions.”

Anyone wishing to learn more or to adopt a bird can visit Paradise Parrot Rescue’s website for more information.

Filed under

news, family/life, local, breaking,

Read more about

monica dangler, pacc, pets

Related stories

More by Natalie Robbins

— 30 —

Top headlines

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder