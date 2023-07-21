21 hoarded parrots rescued by Pima Animal Care

Twenty-one parrots have been rescued as part of a hoarding investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The birds have been impounded by Pima Animal Care Center.

“We usually don’t mass impound parrots like this,” said PACC Director Monica Dangler, noting that “the most I’ve ever seen prior to this was 5-10 and those were with other animals.”

"They're doing OK, but the condition we found them in was not great," Dangler said.

The birds, mostly macaws, have been treated by veterinarians and are now in the care of Paradise Parrot Rescue, a local nonprofit rescue and sanctuary for parrots and other exotic birds.

Details about the situation in which the birds were found will not be publicly available until the investigation is closed, but Paradise Parrot Rescue Executive Director Bryan Klontz said when he first saw the birds, they were “pretty hungry.”

“They’ve been eating like crazy,” Klontz said. “They definitely seem to be a little nervous.”

Though Klontz said his organization once rescued 32 parakeets and cockatiels at the same time, this is the largest rescue of a large bird Paradise Parrot Rescue has ever done.

PACC is now searching for temporary or permanent homes for the birds. Klontz said the perfect candidate is someone who’s “done their research” and is prepared for the realities of parrot ownership.

Klontz said macaws, which can live up to 70 years, need large enclosures and often scream loudly and bite, so they need homes with a lot of space. But, he said, they can make great friends.

“When you win over the trust of one of these birds where you can pick it up, handle it, give it a kiss on the beak, that bond that you can have with one of these creatures is really, really important,” Klontz said. “If you are able to do it correctly they can be wonderful companions.”

Anyone wishing to learn more or to adopt a bird can visit Paradise Parrot Rescue’s website for more information.