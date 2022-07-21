'Dangerous' 114-degree heat for Southern Az, 118 for parts of state on Friday

Much of Arizona will again see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 118 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with blistering temperatures forecast for Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and even the Verde Valley and Kingman areas.

In Tucson, an excessive heat warning will be in effect Friday, with temperatures expected to hit around 107 degrees. Highs of up to 114 are possible, particular in western Pima County, including the Tohono O'odham Nation.

In Phoenix and Yuma, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from Thursday morning until Friday evening. In the Valley of the Sun, temperatures of 108-115 degrees are forecast. In the Yuma area, thermometers may top out at 118 degrees over the next couple of days.

Friday's warning in the Tucson area, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., covers the Green Valley, Marana and Vail areas as well. Other warnings cover Pinal County, all of western Arizona and much of southeastern California, along with the Las Vegas area.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," officials cautioned.

There is a chance of thunderstorms south and east of Tucson, but "only a slight chance" of rain in the metro area over the next few days, NWS forecasters said.

Storms will become more widespread this weekend and into next week, as more moisture enters the regions, increasing the chances of heavy rains, they said.

From the Weather Service:

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat — lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 911.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

