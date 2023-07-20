$10M for drinking-water treatment study is largest liquid funding in UA history

The University of Arizona has been awarded up to $10 million to research improved water security and reuse technology — the single largest grant for water-use studies in the institution’s history.

The universities of Southern California and Nevada will also each receive up to $10 million in funding from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center,

Together the three institutions have established the Consortium for Potable Water Reuse, a cooperative research partnership which will address the pressing water shortage in the Southwest. The grant was announced last week.

The UA will focus on how to sustainably treat water for different contaminants until it’s drinkable.

“Because we are so stressed with our resources in general, and we live in such an extreme environment, we have to really be smart and strategic about how we utilize all of our resources,” said Prof. Kerri Hickenbottom, one of the study's principal investigators. “We’re always, constantly thinking about how can we minimize our water footprint.”

The region is experiencing a historic water crisis, with worse droughts predicted to be on the horizon. The Colorado River has already dropped a third in recent years and estimates suggest warming temperatures have evaporated 1.5 billion tons of water out of the basin in total.

The university’s Water and Energy Sustainable Technology Center, or the WEST, is located at Pima County's wastewater treatment plant, so researchers can test their new technology on wastewater before it’s discharged into the Santa Cruz River.

Prof. Andrea Achilli, another lead researcher, moved to the Southwest from Italy precisely to study water in the desert.

“My vision for the future of water reuse: if we want to make potable, reusable water we need to switch from centralized treatment systems — the way it is now is that we treat all the water in one place and then we distribute it — into a decentralized system so that it’s closer to the users,” he said.

With the help of artificial intelligence, water could be monitored and treated in-house, from building to building, without direct human involvement.

“Everybody has a washing machine, we just press a button and do the job,” said Achilli. The same could be true of water treatment.

“The user doesn’t need to be an expert in water reuse,” he said.

Over three phases of research, the team of eight investigators will also look into the way that sunlight can treat water for certain bacteria, how activated carbon could sponge up contaminants, and how to develop more sensitive tests for water-borne viruses and more sustainable, electric ways to produce treatment chemicals.

Hickenbottom is focused on desalination: an infamously energy-intensive process. She hopes that troughs of solar panels which capture both electricity and heat can provide the sustainable energy to remove salt from more water, while other minerals could be extracted for fertilizer.

For both Achilli and Hickenbottom, it’s the largest grant project they have ever worked on, but it still pales in comparison to the university’s spending on optics or space exploration. Because water treatment research is much cheaper, however, Achilli said the grant will allow academics to hire more researchers and go further with their studies.

“Our research is not expensive,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”

As well as environmental threats, the researchers said water treatment faces logistical and recruitment hurdles.

“The water sector needs new people,” said Achilli. Instead of wastewater, “all the engineering students want to go to computer science.” he laughed. “Weird!”

Sewage is not sexy; it is also slow.

“Unlike semiconductors and data and the tech industry,” said Hickenbottom, “everything in our industry takes decades for something to actually be implemented.”

Part of the grant will go towards workforce development, Achilli said, both in the research facility and at the county’s treatment plant.

Ultimately, technology alone will not solve Arizona’s water shortage, researchers said.

“It’s a simple, little piece” of the solution, said Alchilli. “The problem is much, much larger.”