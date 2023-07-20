Pima Dems to 'ratify' lawmaker picks in last-minute fix to open-meeting law violation

Democrats in a Pima County legislative district will meet on Monday to make a last-minute fix to comply with state open meeting laws with their picks of three potential replacements for an open seat in the Legislature. The Board of Supervisors is set to pick the new lawmaker Tuesday.

The evening meeting will include a "ratification vote" on the picks made nearly two weeks ago, in order to "forestall any challenges to the slate of potential appointees that might be raised on points of order," Legislative District 20 leaders posted online.

A July 8 meeting held by the Democrats was not properly noticed to the public beforehand as required by state law, the Tucson Sentinel reported that day.

The second vote will "comply with Open Meeting Law protocols in a good-faith effort to provide maximum transparency," LD20 Democrats wrote.

"In order to ensure we have met all requirements, we will have a vote on July 24 to ratify the outcome of the July 8 meeting," LD20 Chair Leslie Stalc wrote to precinct committeemembers on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, there is some disagreement about how the meeting was handled."

On July 8, the elected party precinct committeemembers for LD20 met and chose Elma Alvarez, Lourdes Escalante and Betty Villegas as the finalists out of eight candidates to replace Rep. Andrés Cano, who resigned July 4.

LD20 'ratification vote'

Hybrid meeting, July 24, 6:30-8 p.m.

Donna Liggins Recreation Center

2160 N. 6th Ave.

Zoom link

But local Democratic Party leaders didn't tell the public how to attend that meeting, which was held on Zoom, and at first refused to tell Tucson Sentinel reporters how they could log in to observe. After relenting and providing the virtual-meeting information, the Democrats still attempted to bar reporting on the discussion.

The Sentinel first published the news of the public meeting issues.

Arizona's Open Meeting Law requires that the public be told at least 24 hours in advance how they can attend to keep an eye on public meetings. Because the gathering of party functionaries was carrying out a government function dictated by state law, it was required to follow the same statutes regarding notices as any government body in the state.

If a meeting violates the Open Meeting Law, all actions taken are considered "null and void," state law reads.

If not rectified, the party's handling of the process could open the door to a legal challenge to the seating of a new legislator — whether by a Republican activist, an election-denier, or any registered voter in the district.

While local Democrats at first acknowledged there might be problems, the county and state levels of the political party then brushed off concerns about the violations, asserting that notice had been made.

During the July 8 meeting, Pima County Democratic Party Chair Eric Robbins said that the meeting might have been held in violation of public meeting laws.

He said party leaders had assumed the meeting was a closed-door meeting of party business and "the Open Meeting Law applied to the Board of Supervisors selection and we were told that we were supposed to supply these names to them and let them make the announcement."

After the meeting, Robbins told the Sentinel that he was consulting with legal counsel for the Arizona Democratic Party regarding any issues with the meeting.

"I recognize that the concerns that were raised today were absolutely legitimate about the public's right to know that this was happening in a timely fashion," Robbins said. "I am trying to do what I can to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Attorneys for the state Democratic Party told Robbins that the "notice was sufficient," he told the Sentinel later in the afternoon of the meeting. The party's stance is that the meeting was held, and the "names have been transmitted" to county officials, he said.

"We've crossed the Rubicon," and the Democrats didn't intend to take any further steps, such as holding another meeting, Robbins told the Sentinel.

That day, Yolanda Bejarano, the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, sent an "official notice" of the party's choices to county officials.

Bejarano wrote that "the meeting notification was sent via email to all the PCs and the email list in LD20. In addition, it was added to the LD20 website no fewer than 48 hours before the meeting took place. Press were provided the link and able to join the meeting, and at least one member of the press was present."

But, despite Bejarano's statement, the listing on the LD20 website included no information on how the public could attend. And the chair of the legislative district initially refused to provide information about how Sentinel reporters could observe, despite being informed that the law required an open meeting. The county party chair announced that recording the meeting or repeating discussions "not consistent with the goals" of the party were barred.

Despite the procedural fumbles that the Democrats found themselves in, it's almost certain that the same three nominees will be before the board for a final choice, Supervisor Matt Heinz and other Democrats said right after that July 8 meeting.

'Ratification vote'

Despite their earlier stance, this week, Pima Dems announced that a meeting next Monday evening will include a vote to ratify the results of the July 8 meeting. The meeting, held in person at the Donna Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave., will include a Zoom option and begin at 6:30 p.m.

State law allows public bodies that run afoul of open meeting laws to "ratify" the decisions made during a meeting that is not properly noticed.

That must take place in a properly conducted open public meeting within 30 days.

The public notice must include "a description of the action to be ratified, a clear statement that the public body proposes to ratify a prior action and information on how the public may obtain a detailed written description of the action to be ratified," the law requires.

Further, at least 72 hours prior to the ratification meeting, "the public body shall make available to the public a detailed written description of the action to be ratified and all deliberations, consultations and decisions by members of the public body that preceded and related to such action. The written description shall also be included as part of the minutes of the meeting at which ratification is taken."

Pima Democrats have yet to make that full list of information public, but have until Friday evening to do so.

Az state law outlines appointment procedure

Cano had announced in May that he would soon be stepping down, but the appointment process was not legally triggered until he submitted his formal resignation, effective immediately, on July 4.

Under state law, he must be replaced by someone from the same political party, so it was up to local Democrats to suggest three nominees for the slot. They had to do so within five days, because the Legislature is still in session.

The county board must make the appointment from one of those chosen by the party members.

Because that LD20 meeting may have violated open meeting requirements, the board will be unable to act until further steps — such as ratifying the improperly conducted meeting — are taken to follow Arizona statutes on filling vacancies.

Because precinct committeemembers were choosing a replacement for a state lawmaker, the general public had to be given at least 24 hours' notice of when and how to attend, with the meeting open to anyone who wished to observe.

Notice of a meeting "enables members of the public to attend public meetings by informing them of when and where to go," the Arizona Attorney General's Office instructs.

But when Tucson Sentinel Government & Political Impact reporter Jim Nintzel originally asked, the day before, how to attend the meeting, LD20 Chair Leslie Stalc refused to share information about how to log on to the Zoom meeting.

After Sentinel Editor and Publisher Dylan Smith contacted Stalc that day to inform her that the meeting was subject to the Open Meeting Law, she asked for time to confer with party leaders, and eventually relented and provided a Zoom link.

Neither Stalc nor Pima County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Robbins responded to several requests for further information about the July 8 meeting prior to its start, including questions July 7 about if the public had been notified.

When asked at the top of the meeting where the public notice of the meeting had been posted, Stalc said she "sent out notices to anyone who was concerned."

At the start, Robbins also advised participants against recording the meeting — which is expressly allowed under the Open Meeting Law — and said those in attendance should not discuss anything that was said.

"No party but the party host may create an audio or video recording of these proceedings," Robbins told those who had logged in to the meeting. "No matters discussed here may be disseminated to the public for any purpose not consistent with the goals of the Pima County Democratic Party."

Stalc declined a Sentinel reporter's move to use the recording function of Zoom to tape the meeting, loudly responding with a single "no" while using the online software to reject the request.

About 65 participants were in the meeting as it began, with the number growing to about 71 as it progressed.

Two Sentinel reporters were the only members of the press apparent, with no members of the public appearing to join the nearly two-hour online meeting.

One of the applicants for the open seat, attorney Michael Crawford, told attendees that "I didn't know the meeting was taking place so soon" and that he had just learned of it on the day prior.

After the candidates had made their pitches and votes were being tallied, Robbins acknowledged that the meeting might have been held in violation of public meeting laws, saying that party leaders had assumed it was a closed-door meeting.

He said LD20 had allowed members of the press to attend and took "personal ownership" of any failures to follow the law.

"If somebody wants to point out that we didn't get the notice out there, I apologize about that," Robbins told those logged into the Zoom meeting. "We are trying to accommodate this and be as open and transparent as possible. Again, if people need to level criticism on that point, I understand it. It's certainly news if you have to make it news. But realize we're not trying to do anything nefarious here."

"If someone's going to try to get this called back" and the meeting has to be held again, "I apologize in advance," he said.

After the meeting, Robbins told the Sentinel that he was consulting with legal counsel for the Arizona Democratic Party regarding any issues with the meeting.

"I recognize that the concerns that were raised today were absolutely legitimate about the public's right to know that this was happening in a timely fashion," Robbins said. "I am trying to do what I can to resolve this as quickly as possible."

The county party chairman noted that a calendar item had been posted prior to the meeting on a party website.

That posting, which indicated that the location would be a "zoom meeting," did not include any information on how the public could observe the meeting, and implied that it was closed to the public. "Elected PCs will receive the zoom link by mail," it read.

Robbins did not immediately provide results in response to the Sentinel's request July 8 for the vote tally, nor provide the accounting of how each precinct committeeperson cast their three votes. He said he did not have "the spreadsheet in front of me," and that he would consult on whether the individual votes needed to be publicly released.

He later texted that a state Democratic Party representative would provide that information. The Democrats did not release it to the Sentinel, and Robbins did not respond to further requests. He told the Sentinel this week that he was not interested in commenting on the planned July 24 meeting.

'Don't believe this election was correctly handled'

With Cano's seat vacant, there are two remaining elected officials from LD20 in the Legislature: Rep. Hernandez and Sen. Gonzales. The pair sent a joint letter to party officials and members of the Board of Supervisors following the July 8 meeting, calling for it to be "re-done."

"We don’t believe this election was correctly handled," the two Democrats wrote. "Although we do not have a candidate in this race, as the sitting legislator and senator for this district, we believe it is part of our job to ensure that this is done correctly on behalf of our district."

Hernandez was only provided details about the meeting less than 24 hours beforehand, she said.

"It’s is our belief that when we are doing these type of elections, we need to allow enough time for the public to know that these are taking place and give them the opportunity to put their names in if they so choose," the two wrote.

Although state law dictates that the votes cast by each member of the precinct committee be made public following the meeting, the two criticized the manner in which people voted, contending that the process was not private "and this can have a significant impact on how people choose to vote."

"We believe that the three slots should’ve been voted separately as that is how other districts also do it," they said. The voting was handled in a single round, with each committeeperson typing the names of their three choices into a direct message to the LD chair in Zoom's chat box.

"Lastly, we understand time constraints, however, only allowing two questions, and giving people one minute to answer is not enough time or enough questions to help us determine who would be the best fit for this role. Alma also had a question and was completely ignored, which prompted her to go off mute and asked if someone had seen the message. We don’t believe this leaves PCs or the public with trust and the understanding that there is transparency in our democratic process," they said.

The two Democratic legislators, who often politically joust with other local Democrats more closely aligned with U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, BOS Chair Adelita Grijalva and Mayor Regina Romero, called for the meeting be "re-done and done properly," suggesting that it be held in person and that officials "ensure that there is a public notice that this is taking place."

Vote count

While the Democrats didn't provide the vote tallies to the Sentinel, they did include them in the notice sent to county officials.

Because each precinct committeemember was instructed to cast three votes at the same time, the 195 total votes indicate 65 PCs took part, whether participating in the meeting or voting via proxy.

Villegas led the count, with 50 votes. Escalante received 35, and Alvarez received 34.

Candidate Votes % Betty Villegas 50 25.64 Lourdes Esclante 35 17.95 Elma Alvarez 34 17.44 Andrew Curley 23 11.79 Wesley Crew 22 11.28 Sami Hamed 17 8.72 Michael Crawford 10 5.13 Akanni Oyegbola 4 2.05

Alvarez is a former preschool teacher who now works as a TUSD instructional specialist at Miller Elementary. She said she would work to fully fund schools, improve mental health programs for children, roll back a universal education voucher program passed in 2022 and improve civic education among voters.

"Issues near and dear to my heart are women's reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration reform, climate change and putting an end to gun violence," Alvarez said.

Escalante is a UA graduate with a degree in political science who works as executive director of Alianza Indigena Sin Fronteras, aka the Indigenous Alliance Without Borders, which advocates for the rights of tribal members to travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

She said her focus was "uplifting indigenous sovereignty and Native nation-building."

Villegas now heads up the city of South Tucson's Housing Authority and was previously Pima County's Housing Program Manager for Community Development and Neighborhood Reinvestment. After the death of Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias in 2020, she was appointed to his seat but did not seek election to the position later that year.

She said protecting abortion rights and members of the LGBTQ community were at the top of her agenda, along with a focus on expanding home ownership.

Despite flubs, Supes were still likely to pick one of 3

Right after the Democratic Party meeting, Supervisor Heinz (D-District 2), who didn't attend, said the county board could move forward with choosing between those three chosen candidates even if there were violations of the public meeting law.

"The public notice thing doesn't make a difference for the process at least with this (Board of Supervisors)," he told the Sentinel.

Heinz noted that the LD20 precinct committeemembers had a legal deadline of five days after being informed of a vacancy to name three candidates for appointment, as the Legislature remains in session.

He said that if the board receives legal advice to disregard the slate from LD20 precinct committee members due to the lack of public notice, he would ask his colleagues to consider the three finalists anyway.

"I will then propose that we consider a slate of the same three names which the LD attempted to transmit to us," Heinz told the Sentinel.

But state law requires the supervisors to appoint a citizen's panel to nominate three candidates for the appointment if the precinct committee members fail to make that five-day deadline to hold a public meeting and nominate replacements. That group must be appointed within seven days of the county board being informed that the deadline has not been met, according to the law.

The Democrats' move to ratify the results of the meeting that wasn't open to the public will short-circuit the need to appoint a new panel, and give the supervisors the ability to move ahead with the appointment to the narrowly divided Legislature.