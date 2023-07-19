17 years after being dropped from endangered list, tiny pygmy owl gains new protections

More than 17 years after developers successfully sued to lift federal protections for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl, which lives in the Tucson area, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has moved to again protect the diminutive desert owl.

On Wednesday, federal officials added the pygmy owl to the list of threatened species, ruling the petite birds of prey face habitat destruction and fragmentation driven by development, climate change, and invasive species — including fire-promoting bufflegrass.

The re-listing is a downshift from the owl's previous listing, when from 1997 to 2006, the bird was declared an endangered species and stymied the construction of several Tucson-area housing developments.

However, Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva said the re-designation will not set off new "land-use battles," because the county spent the intervening years building its own conservation efforts.

Federal officials said that the cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl — a tiny 7-inch long owl that weighs around 2.6 ounces, just over the weight of a tennis ball — should be classified as a threatened species under the 1973 Endangered Species Act. The decision comes after a 12-month review of the pygmy owl's habitat, launched after the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity and the Defenders of Wildlife submitted multiple petitions and lawsuits demanding the bird's protection.

Surveys indicate there are just a few hundred of the tiny strigiformes remaining in the Tucson region.

"The fierce little cactus ferruginous pygmy owl needs our care and protection and after a long fight it finally got it," said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity. "If we lose this owl, we've lost the Sonoran Desert and so much more. We have to protect more of the natural world, invest in environmental restoration and phase out fossil fuels to halt this extinction crisis."

In December 2021, FWS said it would again consider the owl as threatened, writing that "after a review of the best available scientific and commercial information, we find that listing the subspecies is warranted." The agency said the owl's "threatened" status is necessary because while the owl does not face threats that could lead to its immediate extinction, it does face stressors significant enough that it could become endangered in the future.

On Wednesday, the agency said the owls needed stronger protections and this change is "based on an additional decade of threats and land-use changes, as well as climate change, acting on the landscape within the range of the pygmy-owl."

"Enough time has passed since the early predictions of impacts of climate change that we have seen evidence of those predicted impacts on vegetation communities across the range of the pygmy-owl," the agency said. "Generally, these impacts have been in line with or worse than what was predicted. New climate models and projections and updated information in general were available for our analysis."

The agency said development is linked to the owls absence from Pinal County and northwest of Tucson where they were found as recently as the early 2000s.

"While there is not a direct correlation between acres of pygmy-owl habitat lost and human population growth, it is reasonable to find that, as human population grows, the amount of native habitat lost or fragmented will increase," the agency said.

FWS also noted the owls "can no longer be found reliably in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument for the first time since records have been kept," a likely consequence of the Trump administration's drive to build a 30-foot steel "bollard" wall across the protected landscape.

"We concluded that designation of critical habitat is prudent and determinable at this time," FWS said.

While the owl will earn new protections, Pima officials said they changed how the county manages land surrounding Tucson .

"The listing of the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl on the Endangered Species List in the 1990s created uncertainty about where and how our area could grow," said Grijalva in a press release. "Pima County took the lead on creating a system of conservation land management to provide our region more development certainty, balancing the conservation of our fragile desert with our community's need to grow and prosper."

In 2004, county voters "overwhelmingly endorsed this plan by approving more than $100 million in bond funding for sensitive land acquisition," and Pima County now owns or administers more than a quarter million acres of sensitive lands.

"With the county's landmark Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, its companion Multi Species Conservation Plan, and its Section 10 permit from the U.S. Department of the Interior, relisting of the pygmy owl and any critical habitat designated for it will not result in land-use battles like those of the 1990s and early 2000s," Grijalva said. "The pygmy owl will merely join the list of other endangered and threatened species whose habitat the people of Pima County protect and preserve" with the environmental plan.

Diminutive owl creates outsized fight

In 1992, the Center for Biological Diversity successfully petitioned federal officials to protect the pygmy owl as an endangered species. However, following a long-term battle over the owl's habit — including the tiny bird's role in holding up a 6,500-home subdivision in Marana that resulted in the creation of the 2,400-acre Tortolita Preserve — the owl was delisted.

FWS removed the owl from the endangered list, arguing that it was unclear whether the loss of the bird's population in Arizona would significantly harm the survival of the entire subspecies.

In 2014, the Tucson environmental group sued federal officials over the decision to delist the pygmy owl, and a federal court agreed, ruling that federal officials incorrectly interpreted the Endangered Species Act. In 2019, a federal court gave FWS a deadline to reconsider the owl's status, ruling that the agency had until Aug. 5, 2021, to publish a 12-month finding as to whether listing the pygmy owl is warranted.

FWS began reviewing the owl's status months after the court-imposed deadline.

While the case moved through the courts, new data and survey methods show while there are bright spots across the owl's range, future threats over the next 30 years will likely result in habitat loss and fragmentation.

FWS praised Pima County for its efforts to protect the pygmy owl, and a study completed under the county's Multi-Species Conservation Plan shows more of the birds in the Altar Valley - about 18 miles west of Tucson tucked between Tucson and Baboquivari Mountains.

Dr. Aaron D. Flesch, a researcher with the University of Arizona's Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, surveyed pygmy owls on Pima County conservation lands, and produced a June 2021 report as part of the county's Multi-species Conservation Plan.

In 2020, Flesch spent weeks studying pygmy owls, first during the breeding season in April and again in October when young owls were dispersing and selecting home ranges.

In his report, Flesch said he found a "fairly sizable population" of the owls in the Altar Valley, and his research "confirmed the value" of Pima's conservation lands. He also recommended management efforts fostering the "reproduction, recruitment, and survival of saguaros" and the Gila woodpecker noting the owls rely on the cavities carved into the saguaros by woodpeckers for their nests.

However, in Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the pygmy owl is threatened by agricultural development and human population growth. Further south into Mexico, pygmy owl numbers are higher, but habitat loss to urbanization and agriculture is ongoing and the species is expected to continue to decline.

The agency said that the owl's "threatened" status would carry fewer restrictions than an endangered classification, but the listing would require some education and outreach activities as guided by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and could require habitat restoration and "enhancement activities" to improve habitat conditions for the pygmy owl.

An estimate of the bird's population in Arizona is in the low hundreds, based on a survey conducted in 2020 by Arizona Game and Fish.