Incumbents outspending challengers in Tucson Council primary races

Tucson City Council incumbents are outspending their challengers in the Aug. 1 Democratic primary, while outside groups are putting more money into the election than most of the candidates.

In Ward 1, Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz — like all members of the City Council, a Democrat, spent more than $51,000 through the end of last month, while primary challenger Miguel Ortega spent less than $9,000, according to a new financial report covering the incumbent's activity through June 30 and the Ortega campaign.

In the only other contested race, Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham spent more than $32,000 on his campaign through June 30, while his primary challenger, real estate agent Lisa Nutt, spent less than $11,000.

But in both races, outside groups are spending additional dollars in support of some candidates. In the case of Ward 2, the Arizona Multihousing Association and the National Association of Realtors have spent nearly $82,0000 to boost Nutt, dwarfing the amount the candidates have spent.

Reports on campaign fundraising and spending through June were due Monday under city election ordinances. Ortega and Ward 1 Republican candidate Victoria Lem had not filed their reports by the end of Tuesday. Ortega's campaign provided a brief summary of his election spending to the Sentinel.

If City Council candidates agree to limit spending, they can receive public funds for their campaigns. Provided they qualify by raising a minimum of 200 contributions of at least $10 from city residents, their fundraising is matched dollar for dollar with city funds. This year, Council candidates participating in that program can spend no more than $167,950 on their campaigns and no more than $125,963 in their primary.

In Ward 1, Santa Cruz reported raising a total of $58,951, including $44,679 between April 30 and June 30.

Because Santa Cruz has qualified for matching funds, they have received $55,792 from the city, leaving them with $111,212 to spend on their campaign.

Santa Cruz had spent $51,146 on primary campaigning.

While reports were due by the end of the day on Monday, July 17, Ortega was late filing his report and had not turned it in by the close of business on Tuesday. Campaign manager Billy Peard said that he’d run into technical difficulties and expected to file by Wednesday.

The report will show Ortega had raised $16,690 and had spent $8,995, leaving him with $7,695 in the bank, Peard told the Tucson Sentinel.

The Ward 1 challenger is not participating in the matching funds program because “we don’t need to participate in the program to run clean,” Ortega said. “And we would rather than public money be used for the public good, rather than for a campaign.”

Independent committees, with money from outside groups, are boosting both Democratic campaigns in the West Side ward.

Mijente, a nonprofit organization involved in political organizing and supporting undocumented immigrants and other marginalized people of color, spent $19,672 on mailers on behalf of Santa Cruz, while the Arizona Working Families Party spent $16,624 on a mailer praising Santa Cruz and criticizing Ortega for “trash talk” about Santa Cruz.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Prosperity Initiative, a nonprofit that did not yet file campaign paperwork with the city, sent a mailer targeting Santa Cruz over issues related to parks, crime and spending. The statutory agent for the Arizona Prosperity Initiative is Phoenix attorney Tim La Sota, who was represented the political campaigns of Donald Trump and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

La Sota did not respond to requests for comment from the Sentinel.

The winner of the Ward 1 primary will face Republican Victoria Lem in the Nov. 7 general election. Lem did not turn in a campaign finance report on time because of a family emergency, she told the Sentinel.

In Ward 2 on the Northeast Side, Cunningham, who is facing a Democratic challenger for the first time since he was appointed to office in 2010, had raised $40,550 for his campaign. He had spent $32,098, leaving him with $8,451 in the bank. While Cunningham has qualified for the matching funds program, he had not received any public dollars as of June 30.

By comparison, Nutt, who is making her first run for public office, had raised just $15,520. Nutt found support in the real estate and homebuilding communities, with numerous contributions from people in the real estate business, including $1,000 from the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association PAC and $1,000 from the Realtors of Arizona PAC.

Nutt had spent $10,800, including $2,284 to Dover Strategy Group of Chicago for political outreach and social media strategy. She had $4,719 at the end of the reporting period.

Nutt may have been outspent by Cunningham, but he’s been outspent by the independent committees that are boosting Nutt’s campaign.

The Arizona Multihousing Association reported spending $46,681 through July 14 on mailers, digital ads and text messages. The National Association of Realtors reported spending $35,249 on mailers on June 30.

The winner of the Ward 2 primary will face Republican Ernie Shack, who reported raising $1,459, and Libertarian M. Pendleton Spicer, who reported raising $185.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Regina Romero led the dollar dash, having raised $96,367 for her campaign. She had spent $51,743, leaving her with $44,624. Although she is participating in the matching funds program, Romero had yet to request public funds.

Romero has no primary opponent on the ballot (write-in candidate Francis Saitta did not file any campaign finance reports, but has not demonstrated any fundraising activity), but faces three challengers in the November general election:

Independent Ed Ackerley reported a total of $17,894. He had $5,551 remaining as of June 30.

Republican Janet “JL” Wittenbraker had raised $6,796 for her campaign. She reported no expenditures and said that she had not yet reimbursed herself for various campaign expenses, which she reported as a loan on the campaign finance filing. She told the Sentinel she might have to amend the report.

Libertarian Arthur Kerschen had raised zero dollars for his campaign.

In Southeast Side Ward 4, Democratic incumbent Nikki Lee — also without a primary opponent — had raised a total of $19,683 and had $4,535 at the end of the reporting period.

She had not yet received matching funds.

Her general election opponent, Republican Ross Kaplowitch, had raised $2,804 and had $1,175 remaining in his campaign account.

By Saturday, each campaign must file another report, detailing fundraising and spending between July 1 and July 15.

Any last-minute spending before the Aug. 1 primary election won't be required to be disclosed until August 11 for candidates who accepted public matching funds, or October 16 for those running without those funds.

Early ballots for primary races were sent to Tucson voters on July 5. City officials advise that the last day to mail back a ballot for the primary election is July 26. Voters can also cast a ballot in person between now and Aug. 1 at the Tucson City Clerk's Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Voting centers will be open in each of the city's wards on Election Day to cast ballots in person. Voters can drop off completed ballots at the offices of the Pima County Recorder between through Aug. 1. The recorder has offices downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave., on the South Side at 6550 S. Country Club Rd., and at 6920 E. Broadway.