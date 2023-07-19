Rio Rico landowner wants rezoning for Hermosa Mine processing plant

A new mining complex planned for the Patagonia Mountains has drawn outrage, appeals and lawsuits from area residents. Now that frustration has spilled over to nearby Rio Rico, where some suspect a recent rezoning plan will lay the groundwork for the mining company, South32, to build a processing plant.

The owner of the land, Andrew Jackson, and Santa Cruz County have refused to acknowledge accusations that the rezoning was proposed with South32 in mind.

But a letter from Jackson to county officials, provided to the Tucson Sentinel, shows the prominent landowner petitioning the county's Planning and Zoning Committee specifically to let South32’s complex of mines, the Hermosa Project, “save” Patagonia and the county by building on his land.

Jackson first put forward rezoning 3,500 acres owned by his company, Baca Float #3, last March. The original plan referenced mining facilities explicitly, but the mention was removed from an amended version of his proposal re-submitted in May.

In a heated neighborhood meeting a month ago, Jackson admitted conversations with “a major employer” had sparked the rezoning request, but refused to identify them by name, according to the Nogales International.

Speaking at a county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Hermosa Project President Pat Rinser said South32 had not yet chosen Rio Rico for a plant or mining base of operations, but that the company is hoping to locate both a remote operating center and a 120- to 250-acre manganese processing plant in the county.

In the letter, sent a few days after the neighborhood meeting, Jackson describes “South32 as the initial spark to improve the standard of living in Santa Cruz County.”

The company says its proposed $1.7 billion investment would be the largest in Santa Cruz’ history and come with over 1,000 jobs. Risner’s “goal” is to hire at least 80 percent of the mine’s workforce from the county.

Locals opposing the plan are “very self-centered,” Jackson wrote in the letter.

“They have pensions or social security so no need for career development or job opportunities, no regard for the schools, they have no roots, no business ties and no reason to support anything that makes for a better future,” he said.

Residents commenting at the Board of Supervisors meeting seemed aware of this perception.

“We have been portrayed as a bunch of old people, which a lot of us are,” said William Eckhardt, “that we’re sour and we don’t want to see this county grow. That is totally untrue. We want to see this county grow in a way that is not going to destroy the reason most of us came here.”

Based on an “inventory” from the neighborhood meeting, Jackson’s letter described locals as a “cult” of “newcomers” to Rio Rico. They are mostly “older, retired, empty nesters,” he writes, who “will never change their mind … based on their demographic they will never see (the mine) completed anyway.”

Jackson complained that “all the animosity” caused one of his potential buyers to drop out, but assured the rezoning committee that concerns over mining are “a non-issue to the application at this point.”

“We agreed to eliminate all references to mining,” the letter finished.

Jackson told the Sentinel on Wednesday that references to mining were not removed from the zoning plan because the county asked him to, but because residents “were objecting to the mining.”

Residents like Gary Levine think the change, and a general lack of transparency, has been calculated to pass the rezoning without resistance. Jackson “knows that mining is the third rail here,” said Levine. “You don’t talk about mining because people are adamantly opposed to it.”

The current plan would still allow for a mining processing facility and the letter makes it clear Jackson intends to sell at least some of his land to South32. Risner said the company has not yet selected a site for their operating base, but has narrowed its choices down to Nogales and Rio Rico.

In a series of slides illustrating their selection process, Risner removed options until only Rio Rico remained.

“There are advantages to putting it in Rio Rico, but we've made no decisions,” he said in his presentation. “This is not dependent on the rezoning proposal, nor was it a driver of the rezoning proposal.”

A source opposed to the mining project told the Sentinel that the day after Rio Rico’s neighborhood meeting last month, Jackson and his lawyer were seen meeting with Santa Cruz County Director of Planning and Zoning Frank Dillon at Tubac Golf Resort.

Restaurant manager Hank Swiggett would not confirm or deny the booking. Dillon initially did not respond to the Sentinel's requests for comment, but after the publication of this report, he denied that the meeting took place.

"I assure you that I have no special relationship with the developer or his attorney," he wrote in an email.

For almost four decades, Jackson has run a series of real estate companies which buy land and flip it to mining interests. In 1986 he started Gravel Resources of America “for the purpose of acquiring, owning and managing property capable of being mined,” according to court documents. In 1989 Jackson started General Diversified Resources Inc. and Baca Float #3 was incorporated in August 2013.

Jackson’s letter goes through his impression of each community in the county, and their worth. Amado and Arivaca have “no economic opportunity” and “Nogales is dying,” it reads. Tubac residents “are adamantly no growth and therefore no help to anyone” according to Jackson, and Sonoita is “burdened by multiple environmental easements.”

Jackson is confident that “South32 will pick up Patagonia but if the good part of South32… does not come with the extraction we risk getting the downside of the mine and not the upside.”

Whether South32 does operate a mine in the Patagonian Mountains is subject to a federal permitting decision, expected in 2026.

Meanwhile the environmental group Earthjustice has filed two lawsuits over South32’s preliminary drilling, permitted in May, and requested an injunction on any further exploration. State water discharge permits granted by the Department for Environmental Quality earlier this year are also under appeal.

During his presentation, Risner promised baseline assessments of community health, and that the processing plant would not be sited near Santa Cruz River or residential areas. He also announced plans for a public meeting in Rio Rico at 5 p.m. on August 17 in the high school gym.

As with last month’s neighborhood meeting with Jackson, residents expect emotions will run high.

“You’re going to come in and rape the Patagonia Mountains,” said Tom Williams on Tuesday. “You’ve robbed the citizenry and we’re going to fight you every step of the way.”