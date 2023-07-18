Pima County taps Scott DiBiase to lead Enviromental Quality dep't

After nearly 20 years of managing air quality in Pinal County, Scott DiBiase began leading Pima County's Department of Environmental Quality starting Tuesday, officials said.

The new appointee said he welcomed the move south, with Pima being "more progressive and environmentally conscious."

DiBiase, 53, served as an air quality manager for Pinal County 17 years before becoming the department's deputy director. In November, DiBiase became the interim director of Pinal County's Air Quality Control District.

"I have covered all the bases on the air quality side of things and have built out my experience," said DiBiase. DiBiase earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona in 1991, and comes to job with "established professional relationships" with many in PDEQ.

"The program managers, they are professional, dedicated, and want to do right for the environment and the citizens of Pima County," he said. "Pinal and Pima are a little different. With Pima being more progressive and environmentally conscious, that was appealing to me. We have a chance to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the county, and our staff is well-suited to do that," DiBiase said.

He will replace interim director Ursula Nelson, a former PDEQ director who returned to the county when Barbara Escobar stepped down in January 2023 due to health issues. Nelson will again retire on Aug. 4 after a brief overlap with DiBiase, officials said.

"We have worked with Scott for many years in his roles with Pinal County, and he comes to us with a lot of good experience in the state of Arizona," Nelson said. "He's going to be a great asset to Pima County. It's comforting to know I will be leaving the department in capable hands."

DiBiase was tapped to run PDEQ following a national search, officials said.

"Although many applications were received, Mr. DiBiase was by far the most qualified candidate for the position," County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote in a memo to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

DiBiase will oversee a department that has about 40 employees with an annual budget of more than $1.4 million, officials said. The department generates around $5 million in annual revenue, about half from issuing permits and licenses, officials said. The department monitors air quality, drinking water, stormwater, landfills, and hazardous waste. The department also protects the public with enforcement, solid waste management, and reaches out the community with education programs.

Before joining Pinal County, DiBiase worked as an air quality engineer for the Maricopa Association of Governments, as a meteorologist with the New England Weather Service, an air pollution control engineer with the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, and an environmental scientist for Tracer Research Corporation in Tucson.