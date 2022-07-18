Pima County offering free gun locks to help stem firearms deaths

Pima County residents can pick up a free gun lock at more than 30 locations, under an effort by the Health Department to decrease youth gun violence.

“We’ve seen a tragic increase in the number of young people dying due to firearms,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the department, said in a news release.“These incidents are sometimes intentional self-harm and sometimes when a firearm accidentally discharges. These incidents are preventable and gun locks are one step to preventing them.”

Over the last decade, gun suicides have increased by nearly 60 percent among children and teens, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Additionally, an estimated 4.6 million children in the United States live in a home with at least one loaded gun that’s unlocked.

A limited number of free locks will be available at Pima County Health Department clinics and the county’s 27 public libraries. Some participating pediatricians' offices may have the locks available, according to the release.

The free locks include information on safe gun storage and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Help is available for those in crisis by dialing 9-8-8, a new national hotline which began on Saturday. The previous Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) number, will also continue to operate.

“Research shows that by securely storing firearms, the risk of suicide or other harm is lower,” Cullen said in the release. "Locks such as these can provide critical life-saving moments between impulse and action when someone is in crisis.”

The locks are available at the following clinics in addition to the public libraries and select doctors' offices:

Theresa Lee Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Ct.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

