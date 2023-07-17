Parents of slain Parkland student visit Tucson's Jan. 8 Memorial

The parents of a victim of the Parkland High School massacre are touring the United States in a public outreach effort to both honor their son, Joaquin Oliver, and to press their demands for gun control. A crowd of nearly 50 people gathered at the Historic Pima County Courthouse on Sunday.

Patricia and Manuel Oliver are leading Change the Ref's "Guacathon 2023," stopping 23 times as they travel across the country, to reflect that it would have been Joaquin's 23rd birthday on August 4. "Guac" was Joaquin's nickname.

The group's "Guac's Mystery Tour" school bus stopped at the January 8th Memorial in Tucson's El Presidio Plaza on Sunday morning.

"Anyone who's watching this. Anyone behind those cameras — you. You don't want to do what I'm doing," Manuel Oliver said during his speech.

The conference began with opening remarks from former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, who survived the January 8, 2011, shooting that killed six and injured 13, including then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Carlos Gonzales, M.D., an associate professor of family and community medicine at the University of Arizona and a Pascua Yaqui medicine man, performed a blessing ceremony to begin the series of speeches.

The Olivers were joined by speakers Deborah Parker, the Arizona survivor lead coordinator for Moms Demand Action; Katie Woodall, who survived the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas; as well as Cameron Kasky, Parkland survivor and founder of March For Our Lives; and Sam Schwartz, activist and cousin of Parkland shooting victim Alex Schachter. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover also spoke.

"I had a chance to break bread last night with all of her family, with so many survivors from the bus tour who have dedicated this summer to come here," Conover said. "Our local story in Tucson has continued, unfortunately. In 2020, COVID brought so many things, including a terrible increase in gun violence and homicides spike."

She said that by the time she arrived at the Pima County Attorney's Office in 2021, there were "144 homicides going back to 2017 waiting for a resolution."

"We took in a record-breaking 116 more in Pima County in 2021," Conover said. "In my two years alone, we had four mass casualty incidents more. We had, for the first one, in the Western Hills neighborhood, which attracted a lot of attention because of the extraordinary efforts by a good Samaritan who ran towards gunfire. The second came to attention just two blocks east of here at the Amtrak station where a law enforcement officer sacrificed his life to gunfire. And then we had two more that didn't even make the news — on the South Side and in the West Side — but it made our news. The kind of trauma in my office — our prosecutors were walking around like exhausted ghosts. Day and night."

She said the homicide panels became "a preventative violence think thank."

"The Tucson Police Department extended into a second unit of homicide detectives and the Pima County Attorney's Office handed out 18,463 gun locks in our free time," Conover said. "Until our children feel safe again in classrooms, we will not stand down."

Parker took the microphone next. She shared her experience with gun violence as her 19-year-old daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2006.

"Dec. 3 was the day when my life changed forever," Parker said. "My 19-year-old daughter Lindsey went to a party with her friends. She just graduated from high school and was going to school to be an elementary school teacher. And she was busy being a mom - she was a new mo of a nine-month-old little girl. And this was her one night to go out and have fun. I luckily was chosen to watch the grandbaby, so I didn't pay attention as Lindsey was leaving because I was too excited to watch the baby and that's one thing I regret every day."

Parker said that evening, she felt restless and after several text messages gone unanswered by her daughter, she told her husband she felt something was wrong.

"As a mom, I had a feeling that I needed to be ready for something. I didn't know what it was. The sun began to rise and I lay in bed, fully dressed and totally awake," Parker said. "There was a knock at the door. Two strange men are standing there. They said, 'Are you the parent of Lindsey?' My mind started racing thinking, OK, one of her friends was drinking and driving, they got pulled over, something happened at the party.' But I remember the next words out of his mouth were, 'There was a shooting at the party Lindsey was at.' And I thought, 'OK, maybe she got injured. Which hospital am I going to have to go to? How fast can I get there?' And then he said Lindsey was shot and she didn't survive her injuries. And a scream left my body that I didn't know a human could make. I feel to the floor and all I could say was 'Lindsey's dead'."

Parker's daughter was shot in the head and she said Lindsey had remained sitting on a chair by the time the paramedics arrived "with a pool of blood under her body." Five other people were shot.

"This was a felon who did it with easy access to an AR-15," Parker said. "He should not have had the gun to begin with not should have the rest of the people who were in that car. I'm so sick and tired of elected officials not giving a crap about our children. I'm just tired of it. You know, the NRA owns so many of them by giving them so much money. And apparently, money is more important that our children, which is not acceptable."

Parker adopted her granddaughter after the death of her daughter.

"As the years go by, the memory of her voice fades. Lindsey's voice fades and it's really difficult to go through that every day," Parker said. "Unless you've survived the murder of your child, there's no way of knowing what the gaping hole is in your hear that takes up space that they used to."

Parker encouraged people to use the Request to Speak system to advocate for gun control.

"As the number of deaths and injuries rise, we know it's just a matter of time it will happen to you," Parker said. "It's not 'if,' it's 'when'. Sadly, that's our country."

Woodall was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2017 with her husband and friends.

"Jason Aldean had just taken the stage and started his set list. All of the sudden, there was a strange noise that erupted and my husband and I looked at each other in utter confusion," Woodall said. "And in an instant, it became horribly clear, crystal clear, someone was shooting at us. My husband and I were suddenly thrust into a combat zone with no military training and no means to defend ourselves against a maniac who it shooting at us. By the grace of God, for strangers intersected our path that night and helped mu husband and get me out of the venue and to the strip where ambulances were waiting. As we also painfully have learned, help cannot come to those in need until an active shooter is contained. These strangers are forever my heroes."

Woodall sustained bullet damage on her colon, pelvis and her obliques. Her colon had to be surgically repaired and all her organs were removed to make sure there were no other perforations, she said.

"I will be forever grateful to my heroes. I am no longer satisfied with simply being thankful to be alive. I now feel the need to speak out against them and get involved in the efforts to further gun safety and gun sense laws," Woodall said.

"And when I talk about gun sense laws, I'm referring to background checks on all gun sales, waiting periods, red flag laws with due process and a ban on the sale of assault rifles," she said. "Let me repeat that - a ban on the sale of assault rifles. It is time for lawmakers to pass gun sense laws that protect our rights."

Schwartz's cousin, Alex Schachter, was killed at the Parkland shooting. Schwartz joined the bus tour in their efforts.

"Since we started our tour on July 3, there have been 45 mass shooting events in our country. Over 1,300 people have died from gun violence since we left Parkland. That was 13 days ago," Schwartz said. "I'm here with Manuel, Patricia and Cameron to encourage you to vote and encourage you to vote and encourage you to get your friends inspires to vote because if you don't, this is going to keep happening. Republicans are counting on your inaction."

Kasky, who founded March For Our Lives, shared some statistics with the crowd.

"I'd like to share two numbers with you and that's 18 and 42. Eighteen is where Arizona ranks in the most gun violence in this country. Eighteen is not a good place," Kasky said. "Forty-two is where Arizona ranks in gun safety in this country. It's the 42nd state with the strongest gun laws. That is also not a good number."

He said something Manuel Oliver told him continues to have an effect on him: that when Joaquin was born, Manuel didn't know he would only have 17 years with his son.

"When you see your families, remember that this could very well be the moment that you wish you had to say goodbye," Kasky said. "But you do know that before you say it, you could have done something. You could have voted, you could have organized. There's a lot of work to be done. But Arizona is a state that can go from number 42 in gun laws to something much more safe."

Patricia Oliver said there is a need to convince and create discussions about the topic.

"We need to have conversations, bring conversations to every place we are," she said.

During her speech, Patricia Oliver looked up to the sky and placed her hands over her rosary beads.

"Thank you, Joaquin, who brought us here. Thank you, Joaquin, for keeping inspiring us and giving us the strength and giving us the power that you always have in this place from heaven," she said. "I love you. I miss you. And we're trying to do out best to bring your legacy to all the country."