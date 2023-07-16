Enviro groups file to halt drilling by mining firms in Southern Az mountains

Arizona conservation groups asked a federal judge Friday for an immediate halt to exploratory drilling at two mining sites in the Patagonia Mountains.

Permits for 24/7 drilling were granted to two mining companies at Sunnyside and Flux Valley, both in the Coronado National Forest south of Tucson, in May. Arizona Standard and South32, the respective mining companies, hope to find deposits of copper and critical minerals at the sites.

Advocates from local groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance and Tucson Audubon Society, together represented by Earthjustice, requested a preliminary injunction from a U.S. District Court judge. If granted, drilling will immediately be stopped.

“It just puts any activity on hold to ensure no damage can be done.” said Laiken Jordahl, the Center for Biological Diversity’s southwest conservation advocate. “Then a judge can weigh the merits and decide on the case, which we’re confident we’ll win.”

On Friday afternoon, the coalition also filed a notice of intent to sue the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service for allowing drilling on land of ecological importance, what they contend is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The new suit will join one which the coalition filed last month against the Forest Service for the same permits under a different law: the National Environmental Protection Act.

The Patagonia Mountains are one of the Southwest’s constellation of isolated, elevated “sky islands,” home to endangered species like the Mexican spotted owl and Western yellow-billed cuckoo. The area is particularly important, advocates argue, for jaguars and ocelots migrating back and forth across the border with Mexico.

In 40 pages, the notice for a new suit first argues that endangered species have been recorded in the area approved for drilling, then that the Forest Service’s permitting relied on research that is incomplete, irrelevant or which doesn’t consider the full extent of the drilling. It also argues no consideration is given to the cumulative impact of the two sites together.

Unlike last month’s lawsuit, it pays particular attention to Mexican spotted owls.

“The Sunnyside Project’s proposed drilling... would produce noise at a volume greater than a threshold level that research results showed to cause a flushing response in nesting Mexican spotted owls,” the court filing reads. The coalition claims the noise would flush owls over a mile from the site, even according to Arizona Standard’s own permitting research.

The notice also claims the Forest Service considered the predicted impact of “sporadic, short-term noise disturbances,” not the “round the clock drilling” which has been permitted at both sites.

Rick Trotman, CEO of Barksdale Resources, which owns Arizona Standard, did not comment on Friday's legal action, but issued a comment on Sunnyvale earlier in the week.

"I stand by the excellent work that the Barksdale and USFS teams have completed at Sunnyside during an intensive four-year permitting timeframe," he said. "The U.S. permitting process is extremely robust and comprehensive."

Earthjustice said the groups will file a full-fledged lawsuit in August unless the Forest Service revokes the permits.

Flux Canyon forms part of the South32’s controversial Hermosa Project, a complex of mines sitting on one of the country’s largest deposits of manganese and zinc. Because these minerals are critical ingredients for large-scale batteries, Hermosa was selected for expedited federal permitting in May.

Meanwhile, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance has launched appeals against two state water pollution permits, which it argues will threaten the area’s watershed, and municipal drinking water.

"While we cannot comment on the proposed work at Sunnyside, South32 will keep sustainability and our commitment to protecting wildlife and biodiversity at the core of our approach," at Flux Valley, said Hermosa Project President Pat Risner. He also noted that planned work at Flux Valley will take place on only 1.8 acres of federal land, for a just year. This does not include the permitted construction of a 2000 foot road to reach the site.

But the coalition argues sound and light pollution created by the work would disrupt wildlife beyond the parameters of the drill pads themselves, whatever their size. Sunnyside has been permitted over a much larger site: just under 12 acres, for seven years.

The Forest Service could not be reached for comment.