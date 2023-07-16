Watchdog confirms Border Patrol agents seized Sikh turbans & 'inconsistently' managed migrants' property

A federal watchdog found U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona inconsistently managed migrant's property and failed to make sure personal effects— including important documents and religious items—stayed with people as they moved through the federal bureaucracy.

For years, immigration and civil rights groups have criticized the agency for how it handles personal effects. Last summer, dozens of Sikh men said agents in the Yuma Sector were confiscating and throwing away their turbans, prompting an outcry against the practice from the civil and religious rights organizations, as well as members of Congress.

Last July, the Office of Inspector General with Homeland Security, sent investigators on unannounced inspections at seven facilities in the Yuma and Tucson Sectors, including the border crossings in San Luis and Nogales. The Department of Homeland Security oversees CBP, which includes U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations, which oversees the nation's border crossings.

On June 23, the OIG released their findings, writing officials "found inconsistent management of migrant personal property and religious items across the facilities we inspected."

CBP's own standards require that property discovered by Border Patrol agents be "safeguarded, itemized, and documented; it should also transit with the detainee when the latter is transferred to another agency, repatriated, or released." However, the OIG found "procedures for managing migrant property varied across the Yuma and Tucson areas, and they did not always meet" the agency's "standards or follow CBP operating procedures."

Investigators also confirmed accusations agents in the Yuma Sector were confiscating turbans from Sikh men. At the Yuma Processing Center, a tent-like facility built in April 2021 to "provide additional processing capacity," and give people access to sleeping and eating areas, an asylum seeker told OIG officials his turban was taken while he sought asylum in the U.S.

"One detainee told us that his turban — a sacred religious garment — was confiscated and discarded during intake processing," the OIG wrote. "When we asked, Yuma Border Patrol acknowledged that multiple turbans were discarded and told us that interim email guidance issued by Border Patrol had corrected the practice."

The OIG noted that agents could continue seizing turbans, "if they were a safety or security risk or health hazard." CBP told agents to record the seizure in their own databases, and the garment "should be stored as property and returned when a detainee is released or transferred."

"CBP is currently developing permanent guidance to clarify procedures for handling detainees’ religious items," the OIG wrote.

One of two BP sectors that cover Arizona's border with Mexico, the Yuma Sector straddles the Colorado River and was a major way point for asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and turn themselves over to Border Patrol agents to seek protection in the U.S. During the 2021 fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, Yuma Sector agents encountered around 310,000 people, largely single adults. Around 122,000 people arrived as families, including parents with children.

Around 37,000 people were immediately deported to Mexico under Title 42—a controversial order from the Trump-era allowing agents to rapidly deport people if they traveled through a country with a significant number of COVID-19 cases. The remainder were either released to seek asylum in the U.S., or were prosecuted for entering the country without authorization under Title 8.

In May, Title 42 expired and encounters dropped nearly 25 percent from a year earlier—a statistic that contradicts previous warnings the policy's end would prompt a massive increase in the number of people coming to seek asylum.

"More than half of the U.S. Border Patrol’s encounters in May occurred prior to the lifting of the CDC’s Title 42 public health order," said CBP officials. From May 1 to May 11, BP agents encountered 98,850 people along the Southwest border.

After the termination of the order just before midnight on May 11 through May 31, BP agents encountered 70,394 people.

At the same time, the agency has begun relying on CBP One, a program that allows people to schedule an appointment to request asylum. From January through May, more than 106,000 people used mobile application to schedule an appointment—largely hailing from Haiti, Venezuela, and Mexico. Around 20,000 people were accepted into the CBP One program.

Investigators said CBP should "implement and regularly monitor quality assurance mechanisms" to make sure property is returned and stays with migrants, and said agency should "develop, issue, and regularly monitor" guidance on how to handle religious items.

Officials in the Tucson and Yuma Sectors agreed with the recommendations, and the OIG said it would close the issue when CBP issues guidance across the agency, and when Tucson and Yuma Sector officials documents corrective action and conducts "refresher training" for agents.

CBP officials said in August 2022, the Border Patrol headquarters sent out new guidelines to safeguard personal items, and said that in June 2022, Yuma Sector agents began using a barcode system to track items. Further, the agency said by Dec. 29, the agency will decide whether it can return "all large, stored items" to people.

The OIG also found that around 43 percent of the people detained by the agency spent more than three days in custody—including children traveling without parents or guardians—violating the agency's policies. "All five of the Border Patrol facilities experienced prolonged detention, and two of the five facilities exceeded their maximum capacity levels," the OIG said.

The agency also struggled to track when people in the agency's temporary holding facilities were offered showers and meals, the OIG said, potentially putting the Tucson Sector in violation of a federal court order following a lawsuit.

'Ongoing, serious' violations

Last August, the Arizona ACLU said agents in the Yuma Sector confiscated turbans from at least 50 men who sought asylum in the U.S. and refused to return them. In a letter to Chris Magnus—who headed CBP at the time—the ACLU of Arizona said there were "ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations in the Yuma Border Patrol Sector, where agents are confiscating turbans from Sikh individuals during asylum processing."

The ACLU said that as early as 2019, they tried to marshal the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, as well as the OIG to investigate claims the agency was disposing of turbans and other religious items. In September 2020, the ACLU said the practice was continuing.

Magnus later told agents in an unpublished memo to return turbans to migrants after a search for "officer safety," if the person is classified as a non-threat, and there are "no other risk factors" present, including a potential suicide risk. Magnus told agents to track accommodations in their database known as e3DM, and if there is a "safety or security concern" the turban, or other item could be removed and secured "as property" until the person was transferred or released.

"We have certainly seen a reduction in incidents of turban trashing in the Yuma Border Patrol Sector, although there have been isolated cases since OIG’s inspection," said Noah Schramm, with the ACLU of Arizona. "Unfortunately, Border Patrol has continued to inhumanely confiscate migrants’ other personal belongings such as vital medications and legal documents. We hope that CBP leadership will continue to engage with community stakeholders to finally address this longstanding issue."

"The findings that CBP is mishandling and mistreating sensitive belongings and documents are consistent with reports from migrants and local stakeholders that have been alerting us to this issue for months now. It’s unacceptable," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva. "We need additional action from the Biden administration to ensure uniform practices and humane treatment of migrants and their belongings."

In November, after urging from Grijalva, and nearly a dozen other members of Congress, the Government Accountability Office said it would also review CBP's handling of personal property, and that work would begin in January 2023.

"I look forward to the forthcoming GAO report we requested to better understand the current procedures in place and the scope of the problem across the different sectors. In the meantime, we will continue to call upon CBP to address any current inconsistencies in how they handle migrant's personal property," Grijalva said.

The GAO's own report has not been released. The OIG noted CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and DHS's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties are also reviewing the confiscations.

Last year, the Sikh Coalition criticized the agency, noting that discarded the men's turbans is "an egregious violation of an individual’s religious freedom and goes against the values of our nation."

Sikhs are required to wear some external articles of faith, including a steel bracelet known as a kara, uncut hear and beards, known as kesh, and a turban, known as a dastaar to cover their hair. "These articles of faith distinguish a Sikh, have deep spiritual significance, and are mandated by Sikhs’ religious traditions and should not be forcibly removed or discarded,” the Sikh Coalition wrote in August.

"These concerns are not new: many of the undersigned organizations have notified the Department of Homeland Security of these egregious and illegal practices over a period of years," they wrote. "We are deeply troubled that CBP has repeatedly failed to take remedial action in response to these complaints, allowing border officials to continue flouting the law with apparent impunity."

The OIG wrote that at Yuma's CPC, agents told people to place "small personal property such as cash, cell phones, and documents into plastic bags for temporary storage." For larger property—including backpacks and luggage—the agents gave people a choice: dispose of the property or "place it in long-term storage and reclaim it later."

However, while small personal effects were returned as migrants left the facility, larger stored property "generally did not transit with them as required" by the agency's own standards.

"Border Patrol officials said transferring this property was not operationally feasible because transport buses cannot accommodate both detainees and property," the OIG wrote.

Meanwhile, in the Tucson Sector, migrants held at the Tucson Sector's station and the sector's own "tent-like" facility, agents stored small property, and they tracked and stored larger items like luggage. In the Tucson Sector, agents later returned luggage to detainees as they were released or transferred, the OIG said.

In the report, investigators included photographs of the storage areas. In the Yuma Sector, metal racks hold dozens of green boxes for small items like documents, money and cellphones, while the Tucson Sector used red plastic bags to gather up personal items.

Policies a 'bare minimum'

Zoe Martens, advocacy coordinator with the Nogales-based Kino Border Initiative, said the OIG confirmed long-standing problems and widespread problems with how CBP officials deal with personal property. She said in February, a man was deported to Nogales in shift-sleeves despite freezing temperatures after agents seized his sweater, and a Venezuelan asylum seeker reported agents in El Paso chopped up his ID using scissors telling him "this is trash and doesn't mean anything here."

Martens said agents regularly seize cellphones, money, Mexican IDs, and other legal documents and fail to return them. Even family photos and religious items like rosaries are regularly taken and migrants have few avenues to get their property returned, especially when they're deported to Nogales, Sonora.

For years, CBP has been criticized for how it handles personal property. In 2014, the humanitarian group No More Deaths said the agency regularly deported people into Mexico without their belongings, including cash and personal documents. And, several years ago, the artist Tom Kiefer accumulated hundreds of items while working as a janitor at the Border Patrol station in Ajo, Arizona and began making art from the discarded items.

Other items include documents people could use to win their asylum cases, as well as IDs, and vital phone numbers.

Along with the ACLU, the Washington Office on Latin America said that by mid-August 2022, there were at least 13 instances when agents seized documents, and 28 times when they failed to return personal belongings. KBI told WOLA agents took the belongings of one man, including pesos, a chain with a diamond ring, a bible, keys, his cellphone and his IDs and birth certificate and deported him to Nogales, Sonora without returning those items in August.

In another case, WOLA said an activist in Texas found x-rays for a 6-year-old boy tossed in the dirt beside the border wall.

"The pattern includes agents’ confiscation of items vital to religious freedom, like rosary beads or the 64 or more turbans taken from Sikhs in Arizona so far this year," wrote Adam Isacson, with WOLA. "Some unreturned items have monetary value, like cash, jewelry, and mobile phones. Some have sentimental value, like photos, small heirlooms, and children’s stuffed animals and dolls. Some are important for health and well-being, like prescriptions and medicines. And some are essential for navigating daily life as a U.S.-based asylum seeker, like identity documents, proof of persecution, and vital phone numbers."

In 2019, Rodney Scott, chief of the Border Patrol during the Trump administration, sent out a memo reminding agents how to handle seized personal effects, including what "constitutes contraband and a health hazard." This could include knives or other sharp objects, as well as pesticides and other chemicals, lighters, as well as food and "biohazards."

"Wet moldy items," including clothing, can also be confiscated, the agency said.

The agency "experienced an unprecedented number of apprehensions," Scott began, adding "managing detainee personal effects presented significant challenges along the southwest border," he wrote. This "provided an opportunity to explore more efficient means of managing detainee property," he said.

The memo, called an Internal Operating Procedure, said those in custody "must willingly and voluntarily dispose" of items considered "unfit for storage," however, items that can be stored must be retained by the agency for at least 30 days. If a person is transferred to another agency, released, or repatriated to another country, any "personal effects inventoried" should go with them.

CBP officials told the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee turbans were taken only when they "pose a security risk" and agents declined to store turbans when they were wet or damaged, Schramm wrote in his letter to DHS. John Modlin, the head of the Tucson Sector, told the IRC he "raised concerns" with Yuma Sector officials, who said they were "retraining" processing officials.

The organization reminded Magnus and other CBP officials that the confiscations not only violated TEDS, but also the Religious Freedom Restoration Act—a 1993 law passed by Congress intended to keep the federal government from adding a "substantially burden" to a person's exercise of religion" unless there's a "compelling interest."

Martens said that people only have 30 days to retrieve personal items, making it more difficult for people to retrieve items before they're tossed.

"It gets very difficult to maintain the chain of custody," Martens said. "Property should follow a person, but we find that often doesn't happen. And, the loss of cellphones and identification is a serious safety issue for people when they're deported. They're vulnerable and now they can't reach family to tell them where they are, or get help."

Marten said one group of women were deported in prison jumpsuits, making them prime target for criminal organizations in the area, who will know they're deportees.

"There's a lack of accountability, and the agency lends a lot of discretion to individual agents to decide what should be confiscated," Martens said. She noted that KBI regularly files complaints and tries to get individual items returned, but that system lacks transparency. Rather, in one case, it wasn't until KBI had a meeting with officials from CBP's own watchdogs that officials confirmed on migrants items, seized in the Tucson Sector, would be returned.

"Even when CBP follows its own policies, these policies are written get us to what we consider the bare minimum," Martens said. "There's just much regard for what people will face on the other side after they're deported. So much of this is left up to agents to decide."