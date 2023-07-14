School's in, rats out: Rodent training in Ward 6 offers no easy answers

The next time there’s a rat-themed round of trivia, Ward 6 will be ready. After increasingly concerning reports from Sam Hughes, locals gathered on Tuesday evening for a class from the Rodent Academy, led by University of Arizona Entomologist Dr. Dawn H. Gouge. Why do rats gnaw things? Is there a difference, technically, between a Sewer Rat and a rat in a sewer? How many plague cases has Tucson seen?

“These really are quite remarkable creatures and you’ll have to forgive my enthusiasm” Gouge began, with a Liverpudlian accent tinged by a bit of American inflection. “I really am quite an enthusiast when it comes to how remarkably adaptive they are. They really rule the world.”

That, according to locals at the meeting, is exactly the problem. Infestation, replication, disease and damage to property - all answers to the question “what are you most concerned about?”

Rodent Academy, however, starts with biology: how rats shed “micro-droplets” of urine wherever they go; how soft back plates allow their teeth to grow incredibly sharp; how rattus rattus, the roof or black rat, arrived from South East Asia in the 1600s, an invasive species. Its ears are long enough that you could fold them over its eyes if you cared to, and its tail is hairless and scaly. A young roof rat can fit through a hole the size of a nickel.

As Gouge put up a slide about baby rats some cooed. Others were less enamored. “Kill them,” someone called out. Another murmured, “They are not cute.”

Questions began to pepper a Zoom call joining the meeting about how to deal with such “remarkable” and remarkably persistent pests, but Gouge wouldn’t be rushed. “I am actually not going to just zoom to how to kill them,” she said. “I know there's some discontent online but I think it's important.”

Growing ranks of rodents

How bad is Tucson’s rat problem? Steve Kozachik, council member for Ward 6, organized the event after hearing concerns from San Hughes residents, but he didn't know how widespread rodents were throughout the city; neither did Gouge. If attendance was any measure, however, then locals are worried. More than 60 residents turned out to the Ward 6 office, with another 40 attending via Zoom.

“I don't know how many people are in your neighborhood, but it seems like a lot of them are in this room right now,” said Gouge.

Joshua King has witnessed Tucson’s growing ranks of rats first-hand, working for a local pest control company. “We’ve seen more rats in the last month than the past five years,” he said after the talk, through a thick chevron mustache. “I’m not sure how it’s just making news now.”

In the last year Truly Nolen, his company, has trapped and killed almost a thousand rats, mostly in San Hughes, Blenman-Elm, and near Tucson Mall. In one house alone they found over 120.

“We’re not going to solve this problem and it’s going city-wide.”

Shredded rats, guillotines & rodent shooters

When it did come to discussing fixes, Gouge was clearer about what not to do. “I don’t have a lot of solutions,” she said. But poison is not the answer.

“Rodenticides are designed to kill mammals. There are lots of mammals we don’t want to kill,” she said. “Humans are one of them.” Rat poison was issued indiscriminately after Hurricane Katrina, with devastating, lasting effects on the local ecology. More recently three police dogs were poisoned in Arizona. There are also cases of human deaths, when rodenticides leak into standing water, which can then fumigate up through buildings.

“I really feel for people who are struggling with rats,” said Gouge, “but rodenticides really are best left with the professionals to use sparingly and judiciously.” Truly Nolen never uses poison, as company policy.

Gouge also mentioned natural predators, from barn owls to feral cats. “Sometimes owls shred their victims,” she said, to murmurs of approval. “They do small rodent shots.”

But Great horned owls, already living in Tucson, have a track record of killing or chasing barn owls out, according to Locana de Souza an urban wildlife specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Studies have also observed rats congregating inside buildings to avoid Barn owls.

Most importantly, “Game and Fish doesn’t have a store of owls we can lend out,” said de Souza.

Pima Animal Care Center does offer to provide free neighborhood cats to control rat numbers, but not all cats are mousers, and some will go beyond the call of duty and eat birds. You’d also need lots of them, spread consistently across the neighborhood, said Gouge.

Which leaves trapping, which Gouge described as “both an art and a science.” Bait your traps with food you’ve seen rats eating nearby, or nesting materials, and don’t set them until you’ve noticed some bait go missing, she advised.

Gouge, a self-confessed rat-lover and vegetarian, prefers to live trap and release rats away from the house. Not everyone was so forgiving.

“If you really feel you want to completely obliterate a life, these are actually pretty effective traps,” Gouge said, flashing an image of a black and orange “rat guillotine” on the projector.

“I've seen them work and it's horrifying. They have a hole and the cute little rodent comes up and sticks his cutest little face in there to take a look and then that adorable little fuzzy face gets cut off.”

Attendees began photographing the screen and scribbling on notepads. “I’ve never seen anything like that,” said one. “What’s the name of the guillotine?” someone asked later in the evening.

Guillotines may be the most humane death-traps, but the model Gouge recommended costs up to $200 online and, while reusable, King said cleaning them up can be messy, especially when they miss.

Alive or dead and however dramatic, it’s not clear traps can keep up with the city’s growing rat population either. “You could be harvesting rats for the rest of eternity,” said Gouge. “If that is what you decide you want to do, just consider yourself as harvesting rats.”

Ultimately, she said, the best response to rats is preventative. “At some point, you're in an environment where they are living and sustaining themselves. You can choose to be in that environment and keep them outside your home fairly successfully.”

Kozachik agreed. “We live in an urban environment where we have lots of wildlife. We have coyotes; we have bobcats; we have javelina; we have rats and we have bats.” he said. “Make sure it is controlled to the point where you can coexist with it.”

Rat proof your home with things they can’t chew through, and try to limit food, water and brush near the house, Gouge recommended. “Hopefully you're living next door to somebody that has those things,” she laughed.

With more questions unanswered and no easy solutions, the meeting came to a close. For now, it seems roof rats are here in Tucson to stay.

“If you do come up with a collective plan, let me know,” said Gouge.