Tucson plans to turn Knights Inn hotel into shelter for evicted families

Tucson plans to buy the Knights Inn hotel on South Craycroft Road and convert it into a shelter for families who have been evicted, officials said.

The city plans to move the operations of a shelter at the Comfort Suites on South Tucson Boulevard to the Knights Inn once negotiations are finalized. The hotel will join the Wildcat Inn and No-Tel Motel, both on North Oracle Road, and the Desert Cove Country Club on West Anklam Road as buildings purchased by the city in the last year and a half that now operate as temporary shelters.

Moving the shelter from the Comfort Suites, which Pima County rents, to the Knights Inn, which the city will own, will save the government and taxpayers money, said Dan Sullivan, director of Pima County’s Community & Workforce Development Department. The county and city have cooperated in funding and running the shelter, and plan to continue to do so.

Since January 2022, the Comfort Suites operation is the only government-sponsored shelter in Tucson designed for families facing eviction who might not be good candidates for traditional shelters, Sullivan said. It is a non-congregate shelter, meaning residents have their own private living quarters, as opposed to a shared room.

“It'll ensure that families, kids, who are facing eviction or have been evicted are not going to become street-homeless or have to go into a congregate shelter,” said Sullivan. “The purpose is to stabilize people there, to ensure that they have a safe, dignified place to have their family live and then to eventually move them on into a permanent housing situation.”

Pima County’s Emergency Eviction Legal Services program is designed to offer legal advice and representation to households facing eviction. If an eviction is not preventable, the shelter will offer a safety net for households to prevent them from living on the street and “get them on a pathway towards self-sustaining permanent housing again,” Sullivan said.

Ninety percent of households who enter the shelter transition into permanent housing, Sullivan said, which could mean Section 8 housing or another subsidized housing program, or a non-subsidized rental.

According to data provided by County Administrator Jan Lesher’s office, the Comfort Suites has provided shelter to 279 households since its inception, or 825 individuals, including 373 children.

Pima County courts issued 2,345 evictions from January until July of last year, compared to 2,318 for all twelve months of 2021. The federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July 2021.

The Knights Inn will be purchased using a $2.7 million award from the Arizona Department of Housing, and an additional $1.6 million in city and county consortium funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lesher told the Board of Supervisors in a memo last Friday.

“We’re trying to dramatically increase both shelter capacity as well as longer-term housing capacity,” said Jason Thorpe, interim deputy director of the city’s Housing and Community Development Department.

The No-Tel Motel will soon become Milagro on Oracle, a 63-unit affordable housing project for seniors, and the city has plans to turn the Amazon Motel on West Miracle Mile into a low-barrier homeless shelter, as reported by the Sentinel earlier this month.

Though the city’s focus has been on hotel shelters for the last few years, Thorpe said there are plans to renovate an existing property to add an additional 100 beds in a congregate-shelter setting.

Pima County’s homeless population has risen 60 percent in the last five years according to January's point-in-time-count, leaving about 2,200 people living outside, in shelters, or transitional housing.

Sixty-eight percent of the county’s homeless population is unsheltered, meaning on any given night, 1,500 people live outdoors and not in a shelter or temporary housing situation, a 300 percent increase in unsheltered homelessness since 2018.

“The city's goal is really to find solutions to reduce unsheltered homelessness,” Thorpe said.