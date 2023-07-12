Pima County, city of Tucson to host job fair July 20

Pima County and the city of Tucson are hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

County and city departments represented at the job fair will include grants management and innovation, the Kino Sports Complex, human resources, information technology, Sheriff’s Department, regional wastewater reclamation, the courts, and others.

“The fair provides job seekers a chance to explore how they can match their career goals with an opportunity to serve their community,” said Pima County Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland.

Many of the departments that are hiring will have staff members on hand to answer questions, and computers will be available on-site for job seekers to apply for jobs.

“There’s a reason why people come to work for Pima County and stay 10, 20, even 30 years,” Bohland said. “We have an affordable health benefits package, paid time off, 12 paid holidays, offer education reimbursement, provide up to 12-weeks of paid parental leave, participate in a healthy pension plan, have ample opportunities for promotion in various career paths, and provide a diverse, inclusive work environment that’s respectful of everyone.”

Applicants can view Pima County job openings online or call 520-724-8028 and ask for recruitment. City of Tucson job opening can be found at the city's Online Employment Center.