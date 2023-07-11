Ward-only election push for Tucson rejected over incomplete petitions

An initiative effort to ask voters to enact ward-only City Council elections in Tucson has been rejected by the City Clerk’s Office, after too many petition sheets were found to be improperly filled out.

Organizers of the effort failed to ensure that the signature gatherers properly identified their home county on the back of the forms as required by law, according to Tucson City Clerk Suzanne Mesich.

“That was left off many, many sheets,” Mesich told the Tucson Sentinel. “Because the law requires that whole affidavit to be filled in, we knocked out those sheets.”

Supporters of the Tucson Election Equality Act turned in what they estimated to be 17,650 signatures on Thursday, July 6.

Once city officials removed invalid petition pages, the effort was left with 14,513 signatures before the city even began reviewing whether the individual signatures were valid, putting it below the necessary threshold of 14,826.

Former state lawmaker Ted Downing, now a registered independent who was co-chair of the effort, said he was disappointed that voters will not have a chance to weigh in on the system.

"We fell short of letting voters unshackle themselves from this goofy election system," Downing said. "Someday this will be changed but not this fall."

He said the Committee for Tucson Election Equality Act, which included Democrat Luis Gonzales, Republican Fernando Gonzales and Libertarian Dru Heaton, had "learned some lessons" and would be sticking together to continue their work on this and other projects.

"We have a lot of ideas for reforms to have people skip past partisanship," Downing said.

Under Tucson’s current “hybrid” system, City Council candidates run within their wards in primary and citywide in the general election.

Supporters of the initiative said that the current system is unfair because sometimes candidates win citywide, despite losing within their own wards.

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by a margin of more than 2-to-1 within the city limits, they have a significant advantage over GOP candidates. But Republicans have successfully managed to win Council offices citywide while losing their own wards. Republican Fred Ronstadt served two terms in midtown Ward 6 from 1997 to 2005 and Republican Kathleen Dunbar served one term in north side Ward 3 from 2001 to 2005.

In 2009, Steve Kozachik gained his seat by winning citywide with the help of Republican voters on the East Side, despite losing in his own Midtown ward. Kozachik, who later switched parties, lost Ward 6 to incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Nina Trasoff but still managed a slender victory.

In 2015, two unsuccessful GOP candidates filed suit, seeking to be declared the winners of their races despite losing in the overall citywide tally. Kelly Lawton and Margaret Burkholder won their East Side wards, but lost in landslides in the total vote count. The courts rejected their claims.

Tucson voters have rejected previous efforts to change the system, mostly recently in 1993. The system has also survived various court challenges. In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that the system was constitutional.

The mayor’s seat as well as City Council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 4 are up for grabs in this year’s municipal election.