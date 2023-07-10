After 6 terms, Beth Ford won't seek reelection as Pima County treasurer

Pima County will have a new treasurer in 2025 for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

Republican Beth Ford, a CPA who has held the office since she was first elected in 2000, will not seek reelection next year.

"I'm old," Ford said. "It's time. I'm collecting Social Security."

Over the course of her tenure, Ford has modernized many aspects of the office. She remembered that when she started the job, her predecessor, Jim Kirk, had been using outdated mainframe computers with programs from the 1980s to track tax payments and other incoming payments and disburse money to various jurisdictions.

"We actually had a Y2K bug," Ford recalled. "The delinquent tax system was calculating 100 years interest.… They hadn't been able to reconcile the books in forever. It took us five years to get that done. But we finally did it."

The Treasurer's Office essentially serves as a bank for county government and many other Pima County jurisdictions, including school districts and fire districts. The office takes in property tax payments and divides them according to the tax rates of various jurisdictions. Other state and federal dollars also flow through the office, which typically handles between $1.5 billion to $2 billion in assets at any given time.

Ford said her staff was able to develop new software to track the office's incoming and outgoing funds.

Putting together the system, she said, "was the most fun thing I ever did. … ​​We have a data warehouse now. So any of our depositors in any jurisdictions that have money with us can access their records and get any of the information that they need, anytime they want."

Even though the number of parcels that have property tax bills has increased from around 320,000 to nearly a half-million over the last 23 years, modernizing the computer system has improved the efficiency of the office and allowed Ford to reduce the number of her employees.

"I've been able to actually cut my staff down from 46," she said. "We usually have 25 people working here."

Ford's chief deputy, former GOP state lawmaker Chris Ackerley, plans to run for the office.

Ford said she recruited Ackerley away from his teaching career to join her office about a year ago in the hope that she could ensure her hoped-for successor would be familiar with the job.

"I was a recovering politician," Ackerley said. "And Beth came and asked and said, 'Would you consider coming on as my deputy treasurer and running for the position?' And I gave it a lot of thought. I mean, obviously, I have an interest in public policy and public service."

As she prepares to leave office, Ford is now overseeing a new update of the system, installing an enterprise resource program that will allow the county to track everything from grants and payroll to accounts payable and fixed assets.

Once that work is done, Ford said she may resign before her term is down in January 2025 in the hope that the Pima County Board of Supervisors will appoint Ackerley to her job and position him for success at the ballot box in November 2024.

If Ford steps down in the middle of her term, the supervisors — four Democrats and a single Republican — would be bound by state law to appoint a Republican to replace her.

Ford is the last Republican serving in countywide office. In the 2020 election, voters elected Democrats to all of the other offices, including sheriff, county attorney, assessor and recorder. Democrat Gary Harrison won the clerk of the Superior Court office in 2018.

The longtime incumbent ran a low-key campaign in her last election, eschewing the controversy at the very top of the ticket — although she did fly a Trump flag outside her home. Democratic activist Brian Bickel ran against her, but came up short in a close election, losing 50.5-49.4 percent with a margin of just 5,870 votes out of nearly 500,000 in the down-ballot race.

Democrats hold a significant voter registration advantage in Pima County, with roughly 243,800 registered Democrats, 175,700 registered Republicans and 214,400 voters not registered with either party. That's 38 percent registered with the Democrats, 34 percent non-party "independent" voters, and 28 percent signed up with the Republicans.

As a registered Republican, Ackerley was able to win a seat in 2014, in a Democratic-leaning district that stretched along the Santa Cruz River from Tucson through Sahuarita and into parts of Santa Cruz County, including Nogales. He lost reelection to one of the district's two House seats to Democrats Rosanna Galbadon and Daniel Hernandez in 2016 and a comeback bid in 2018 fell short.

Ackerley, the only candidate to have already filed a statement of interest in the job, said there were plenty of partisan politics at the Capitol but the role of the treasurer is essentially nonpartisan.

Ackerley said Ford has been "an excellent mentor and has taught me a lot."

"Beth comes in every day and does work that is integral to the operation of the office," Ackerley said. "(The treasurer) is not just a figurehead. It is a job. And if the person who is occupying that job falls down, well, potentially the whole county could fall down. And so that is a tremendous amount of responsibility. I don't think there's a general appreciation, perhaps, for the stability that Beth has lent this office."