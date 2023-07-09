Pima Superior Court asks public for comments on new hearing officer pick

Pima County Superior Court is asking area residents to comment on six candidates seeking to be fill a vacant hearing officer position.

Comments close at noon on July 18, after which the candidates will be interviewed by a selection committee the following week. Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bergin is expected to reach a decision by August 1.

Whomever is selected will be responsible for applying local and state laws across civil and criminal cases. In many ways a hearing officer acts like a judge, conducting hearings, and applying the law to evidence and testimony. Where judges are appointed by the governor, however, hearing officers, like commissioners, are appointed by the presiding judge. The new hire will replace Lee Ann Roads on her retirement.

State law requires that the public have a “full and fair opportunity” to take part in appointing hearing officers.

Of the six candidates, most have experience working for the state or city. Paul Schlegel is a magistrate judge in Sedona and Michelle Metzger has served as a criminal defense attorney for the county for almost a decade and a half. Domingo De Grazia, Lauri Owen, Terri Pones and Gioia Sanderson all come from private practices, but Sanderson was once the city of Tucson's principal assistant attorney.

DeGrazia finished two terms in the Arizona House of Representatives as minority caucus whip this year, after ousting incumbent Republican Tod Clodfelter in 2019. He is also a guitarist in the DeGrazia band, where he "blends Spanish guitar style with the passion and flair of Flamenco guitar technique," according to the band's website.

Comments can be emailed to humanresources@sc.pima.gov, mailed to 110 W. Congress, 9th Floor, Tucson, AZ. 85701, or faxed to (520) 724-4253. Locals can also give spoken comment to any of the selection committee, chaired by Judge Danelle Liwski.