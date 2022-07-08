Tucson Parks' KIDCO afterschool program begins registration for 2022-23

The KIDCO afterschool child care program is accepting reservations for the upcoming school year.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department's program is designed to offer safe and structured activities for kids ages 5 to 11 on school days from the end of class until 6 p.m. Planned activities include sports, games, nutrition, arts, crafts and performing arts.

KIDCO is a $1.7 million million city program offered at multiple locations around Tucson. The city charges parents $500 per school year for city residents and $625 for those living outside the city limits. Discounts are available but grants recipients must complete the award process prior to registration.

Registration online can be accessed here starting at the following times and dates:

July 6, 8 a.m. KIDCO Year-Round Afterschool at the Vail Unified School District

July 16, 6 a.m. KIDCO Afterschool for the 2022-23 school year open to city residents

July 16, 8 a.m. KIDCO Afterschool for the 2022-23 school year, open to non-city residents

For more information about the KIDCO program, call the program offices at 520-791-5912.

- 30 -