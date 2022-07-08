Sun Tran to host Tucson meetings on compliance with Civil Rights Act

Sun Tran will host eight public meetings around Tucson to gauge how the transit system's policies affect minority groups and low-income riders.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires these meetings be held every three years. Specifically, they must discuss if burdens of policy disproportionately effect certain groups protected by the landmark legislation.

The biggest change looming over Sun Tran would be a return to charging fares for rides.

The city is providing free bus service through the end of the calendar year, paid for by coronavirus relief money. When that money runs out, the cost of the program will again be borne by Tucson and other federal grants the system ran on before the pandemic.

Seven of the meetings will be held in person and another will be conducted virtually. Sun Tran staff will be on hand to hear what the public has to say.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars discrimination against any person "based on race, color or national origin" in any program funded by federal money. Specifically, the law requires programs receiving federal money don't create "disparate impact" on minority groups versus non-minorities. It also requires the program monitor work to eliminate disproportionate burden on low-income communities.

For more information visit: suntran.com/PublicInput2022. If members of the public cannot make a meeting and have a comment, they may call Sun Tran Customer Service at 520-792-9222 or email: suntraninfo@tucsonaz.gov. Comments will be accepted through Friday, July 29, 2022.

The open house events will be held on the following dates:

July 11, Noon -1 p.m., Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd., Take Route 10 or 61

July 18, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St., Take Route 2, 15 or Sun On Demand

Tuesday, July 12, Noon - 1 p.m., Ward 2 Office, 7575 E. Speedway, Take Route 4

July 19, Noon - 1 p.m., Pascua Yaqui Health Center, 7474 S. Camino de Oeste, Take Route 29



July 13, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m., Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road, Take Route 17

July 20, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Take Route 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 12, 25 or Sun Link



July 14, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Ward 1 Office, 940 W. Alameda St., Take Route 21 or Sun On Demand

July 21, 6 -7 p.m., Virtual Meeting, Visit suntran.com/PublicInput2022 for meeting info and access link

