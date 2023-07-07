Ward-only election advocates submit petitions to change Tucson's voting system

Voters may get a chance to weigh in on whether to enact ward-only City Council elections in Tucson, if organizers of an initiative turned in enough valid signatures on petitions this week.

Supporters of the Tucson Election Equality Act filed what they estimated to be 17,650 signatures at Thursday's deadline to make this year's ballot. The Tucson City Clerk’s Office estimates the number of signatures to be 19,965.

City officials have up to 10 days to review the petitions to determine if supporters gathered the required 14,826 valid signatures to make the November ballot. If the petitions can pass that hurdle, challengers to the effort can also file suit to knock it off the ballot.

“We’ll see if we make it onto the ballot,” said Ted Downing, a former state lawmaker and registered independent who is one of four chairs of the Committee for Tucson Election Equality Act.

Under Tucson’s current “hybrid” system laid out in the City Charter, City Council candidates are nominated from within their wards in the primary election, and run citywide in the general election.

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by a margin of more than 2-to-1, they have a significant advantage over GOP candidates. But Republicans have had success within the system. Most recently, Republican Bob Walkup served three terms as mayor from 1999 to 2011.

Downing said the current system is unfair because sometimes, candidates win citywide but lose within their own wards.

“It has to do with the American Revolution and the concept that you should be represented by people you elect,” Downing said. “Basically, this goofy system was set up in 1929 by people who didn’t want Hispanics on the City Council.”

If the initiative goes before voters, they would face the choice of keeping the current system, or amending the Charter — essentially the city's version of a constitution.

In 2009, Steve Kozachik gained his seat by winning citywide with the help of Republican voters on the East Side, despite losing in his own Midtown ward. Kozachik, who later switched parties, lost Ward 6 to incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Nina Trasoff but still managed a slender victory.

In 2015, two unsuccessful GOP candidates filed suit, seeking to be declared the winners of their races despite losing in the overall citywide tally. Kelly Lawton and Margaret Burkholder won their East Side wards, but lost in landslides in the total vote count. The courts rejected their claims.

Tucson voters have rejected previous efforts to change the system, mostly recently in 1993. The system has also survived various court challenges. In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that the system was constitutional.

The mayor’s office as well as Council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 4 are up for grabs in this year’s municipal election. Ballots in the all-mail primary election were sent out this week.