Tucson Parks' KIDCO afterschool program registration begins July 17

Tucson's KIDCO afterschool child care program will begin accepting reservations for the upcoming school year on Monday, at 8 a.m., on July 17, and registration for year-round sites in Vail School District is open now.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department's program is designed to offer safe and structured activities for kids ages 5-11 on school days from the end of class until 6 p.m. Planned activities include sports, games, nutrition, arts, crafts and performing arts.

KIDCO is a $1.6 million million city program offered at multiple locations around Tucson. The city charges parents $500 per school year for city residents and $625 for those living outside the city limits. Discounts are available but grants recipients must complete the award process prior to registration.

Online registration can be accessed at the city of Tucson Parks and Recreation website, along with a list of afterschool child care locations and times.

Registration for the Pima County after-school K-5 recreation program began Thursday. Days and times for the county program vary by center, but the program runs from school dismissal until 6 p.m. at most locations, Monday - Friday. More information on the county program can be found at the Pima County Community Centers Program website.

For more information about the KIDCO program, call the program offices at 520-791-5912.