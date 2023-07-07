TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tucson Parks' KIDCO afterschool program registration begins July 17
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Tucson Parks' KIDCO afterschool program registration begins July 17

TucsonSentinel.com
  • City of Tucson Parks and Recreation

Tucson's KIDCO afterschool child care program will begin accepting reservations for the upcoming school year on Monday, at 8 a.m., on July 17, and registration for year-round sites in Vail School District is open now.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department's program is designed to offer safe and structured activities for kids ages 5-11 on school days from the end of class until 6 p.m. Planned activities include sports, games, nutrition, arts, crafts and performing arts.

KIDCO is a $1.6 million million city program offered at multiple locations around Tucson.  The city charges parents $500 per school year for city residents and $625 for those living outside the city limits. Discounts are available but grants recipients must complete the award process prior to registration.

Online registration can be accessed at the city of Tucson Parks and Recreation website, along with a list of afterschool child care locations and times.

Registration for the Pima County after-school K-5 recreation program began Thursday. Days and times for the county program vary by center, but the program runs from school dismissal until 6 p.m. at most locations, Monday - Friday. More information on the county program can be found at the  Pima County Community Centers Program website.

For more information about the KIDCO program, call the program offices at 520-791-5912.


Filed under

breaking, news, education, family/life, local, arizona,

Read more about

, kidco, parks and recreation, vusd

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com


Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder