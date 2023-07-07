Feds release fast-tracked timeline for Patagonia mining permits

The Hermosa Project, a complex of four potential mines planned for the Patagonia mountains, will receive a permitting decision by September 2026, according to a fast-tracked timeline announced by the federal government on Wednesday.

Hermosa, operated by Australian mining company South32, sits on one of the country’s largest deposits of zinc and manganese — both critical minerals for the country’s transition to green energy, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

For this reason Hermosa was selected for FAST-41, a program to expedite federal permitting for large projects across a range of business sectors. Hermosa is the first mine to be chosen for FAST-41.

Mining projects need to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, a process which can typically take five to ten years. Under FAST-41, permitting studies and a period of public comment will be condensed into two and a half years, with progress published on an online dashboard.

Selection for FAST-41 does not necessarily mean a project is more likely to be permitted, just that a decision is reached with improved “timeliness, predictability and transparency,” according to the EPA.

South32 are expected to publish their Plan of Operations by August. The Permitting Council will draft an Environmental Impact Statement in February next year, and the Forest Service will ask for public comment in May 2025.

Planned for an area of the Patagonia Mountains included in Coronado National Forest, the Hermosa mines have been subject to environmental controversy since they were selected for the FAST-41 program in early May.

A coalition of environmental groups sued the Forest Service on June 20th for issuing exploratory, 24/7 drilling permits at one of the project’s potential deposits. The case has been assigned to Arizona District Judge Jennifer Zipps, with no hearing date yet announced.

Still earlier this year, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance (PARA), a local environmental stewardship group, challenged two state permits issued at Hermosa: one for aquifer protection and the other for discharging treated water. The Superior Court will hear oral arguments over the former.

“A key factor is that the Coronado National Forest is understaffed and underfunded; that needs to be rectified in order for the permitting process to be handled responsibly,” said Carolyn Shaffer, PARA’s president. “The Coronado doesn't currently have a hydrologist on staff, as one example.”

Advocates allege mining at Hermosa poses a threat to local wildlife and municipal water supplies. The site sits among Arizona’s Sky Islands — isolated, elevated and home to endangered species like jaguars, ocelots and Mexican spotted owls. State permits already allow for the discharge of over six million gallons of water a day, which advocates fear will raise the area’s groundwater table, creating a flood risk for Patagonian locals.

The Hermosa Project might never have been selected for accelerated processing had the Permitting Council not voted to extend eligibility to mines in January, despite public opposition.

Projects across 17 other business sectors can qualify for FAST-41, from carbon capture and cyber security, to AI and semiconductors.

Four other projects in Arizona were picked for FAST-41 consideration. One, a nearly 3000 acre solar generating field in Fort Mojave Reservation, Mohave County, was canceled. One electric transmission line from Tonopah, Ariz., to eastern California was signed off last July, and another from central New Mexico across to Pinal County is scheduled to get the greenlight in two weeks.