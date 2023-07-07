CBP helicopter crew rescues couple suffering heat exhaustion from remote ridge

A helicopter crew with U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued two people in remote terrain south of Arivaca, Ariz., on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office relayed a call from two U.S. citizens, and asked Tucson Sector Border Patrol to provide immediate medical help near Montana Peak, a remote ridge in the Coronado National Forest about 53 miles southwest of Tucson.

One person was "falling in and out of consciousness," and the second was "suffering from extreme heat stress," said John Mennell, a CBP spokesman.

Border Patrol agents responded and climbed Montana Peak on foot, while additional agents followed with emergency medical equipment, Mennell said. Meanwhile, officials with the Arizona Air Coordination Center — a facility near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where CBP works to track and manage aircraft and 911 calls in the area — called for air support.

By 2:55 p.m., the agents on foot found the couple — identified only a man and a woman from the U.S. The couple were hiking in the remote area just southwest of Ruby, a former mining colony turned ghost town. It's unclear how they hiked in before they called 911, however the closest road is California Gulch Road, two-thirds of a mile from Montana Peak.

Temperatures have rocketed above 100 degrees this week, prompting officials to warn of excessive temperatures in Southern Arizona.

The agents immediately worked to cool both people, setting up a small tarp for shade and pouring cold water from their own water supply onto both the man and woman. A Border Patrol agent trained as an EMT gave both people IVs and asked for an immediate evacuation by helicopter.

Agents with CBP's Air and Marine Operations launched from the Tucson Air Branch based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and flew their UH-60 Blackhawk to the scene, arriving at 3:45 p.m. The aircrew spotted the agents and the pair in a "narrow cut" below Montana Peak, however because of the terrain, the helicopter could not land.

Instead, two agents—one trained as an Air and Marine Rescue Specialist Emergency Medical Technician, while the other was a member of the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue, or BORSTAR—decided to rope down to the ground.

Video published by the agency shows the two CBP agents using a hoist to lower themselves to the ground. In a series of clips recorded from a cellphone, several agents work to cool the couple down with water before deciding to hoist them into the helicopter.

"CBP’s Border Patrol and Air and Marine agents operate daily in the extreme terrain and excessive heat conditions so common in Southern Arizona; often with minimal regard for their own safety and well-being," said John Modlin, chief patrol agent for the Tucson Sector. "Border Patrol agents will literally give up the own water off their backs to save a life knowing they still have to hike out of the remote terrain in 100 plus degree heat."

CBP officials said "due to the fragile state of the patients," the helicopter crew flew them to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.

"During the hot summer months people in the deserts of Southern Arizona can quickly succumb to the heat," said Jose Muriente, deputy director of Air Operations, Tucson Air Branch. "In this case, the man and woman were able to realize the situation they were in and contact emergency services and CBP was able to respond to the situation. All too often, people wait too long to call for help."

During a press conference in April, the head of the Tucson Air Branch, Michael Montgomery said his teams performed 23 rescues over just six months, including seven using the rescue hoists mounted to the agency's Blackhawk helicopters.

Air and Marine Operations manages fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, drones and ships along the nation's land borders and coasts.

"Hoist rescues are only performed as a last resort," Montgomery said. "They are extremely high-risk operations for our air crews and the patients, who are literally hanging their lives on a 3/8 inch piece of cable."

Modlin said on Twitter his agents made 229 rescues this week, exceeding the 229 rescues agents in the Tucson Sector made a week earlier.

Jason Owens, the new chief of the Border Patrol, said on Twitter agents made 5,091 “heat-related” rescues across the southwestern border so far this year, and discovered the remains of 103 migrants who died from heat exposure.